From the Editor's Desk

Admittedly, none of us are quite where we thought we’d be right now. With smaller orientation groups and a limit of one guest per incoming student, many of those at BSO might be reading this column online as opposed to in print. Trying to get excited about the college transition may be difficult when you’re not even on campus, or when BSO doesn’t look quite like you thought it would. However, there are ways to prepare and make the most of the college transition despite our current circumstances — and I encourage you to try and make the most of it.