Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Athens, OH

From the Editor's Desk

By Abby Miller
thepostathens.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdmittedly, none of us are quite where we thought we’d be right now. With smaller orientation groups and a limit of one guest per incoming student, many of those at BSO might be reading this column online as opposed to in print. Trying to get excited about the college transition may be difficult when you’re not even on campus, or when BSO doesn’t look quite like you thought it would. However, there are ways to prepare and make the most of the college transition despite our current circumstances — and I encourage you to try and make the most of it.

projects.thepostathens.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Athens, OH
Education
City
Athens, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Screen Time#Ou#This Orientation Guide#The Post#Thepostathens#Ohio University#Email Abby#Incoming Student#Fellow Incoming Students#College#Political Science#Home#Today#Incoming Bobcats#Dars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
Place
Athens
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Instagram
Related
Ohio StateThrillist

A New Driveable Art Trail Brings Creativity and Color to Rural Ohio

Venture off the highway for quirky art and small town gems. “You ever try looking at a picture of a vulture for hours?” Ric Leichliter deadpans as he squints into the sun, the wind ripping through his grey ponytail. To his left, a flock of steel turkeys poke around an open field. To his right, a handful of metal vultures leer ominously from sculpted branches. “They’re just…ugly. It’s not a nice thing to look at.”
Athens, OHohio.edu

President M. Duane Nellis' message to students regarding presidential transition

The following message was shared with OHIO students on May 13, 2021. I write to share news that I will transition out of my role as President of Ohio University effective June 30, 2021. As a tenured member of the faculty, I have decided to return to the important work of teaching, research and discovery – the very passions that motivated my career path in higher education a few decades ago.
Athens, OHThe Daily Sentinel

OU President stepping down; becoming faculty member

ATHENS, Ohio — Ohio University President Dr. M. Duane Nellis announced Thursday his plans to end his tenure as President on June 30, 2021, and transition to faculty in the College of Arts and Sciences. Nellis took office as Ohio University’s 21st President in 2017. Nellis’ career in higher education...
Athens, OHAthens Messenger

Herman Humphrey Scholarships announced

The annual Herman Humphrey Scholarship, sponsored by The Plains Alumni Association is awarding two scholarships this year. To be eligible, a graduating senior must be a descendant of someone who once attended The Plains Schools (pre 1968). The scholarship is usual $1,000, but this year is awarding $1,500 and $500.
Athens, OHohio.edu

M. Duane Nellis announces presidential transition

Ohio University President Dr. M. Duane Nellis announced today his plans to end his tenure as President on June 30, 2021, and transition to faculty in the College of Arts and Sciences. Nellis took office as Ohio University’s 21st President in 2017. Nellis’ career in higher education spans four decades,...
Athens, OHohio.edu

COVID-19 Testing Pathway Program: Your questions answered

Since launching the COVID-19 Testing Pathway Program for students, faculty, and staff this week, OHIO COVID Operations has received many questions about program details. The information below covers the most common inquiries. Testing Pathway participation requirements. Selecting a pathway is required for all students, faculty, and staff who access any...
Athens, OHWOUB

Ohio University President Resigns, Will Return To Teaching

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Ohio University’s president is stepping down at the end of June after four challenging years marked by big enrollment declines and financial struggles. Duane Nellis, who is four years into a six-year contract, said Thursday he plans to stay at the university as a member of...
Athens County, OHAthens Messenger

Thoughts on Messenger article

In reference to a statement within the April 19, 2021 Athens Messenger article: House Republicans propose $2 million for Baileys Trail System in the state budget, "But because Athens County and City leaders couldn’t reach an agreement on how to fund the trail the timeline for its construction was upended,” does not accurately reflect the agreed upon development strategy and broad support the Baileys Trail System project has generated. The Outdoor Recreation Council of Appalachia (ORCA), the council of governments managing and developing the Baileys Trail System in partnership with the Wayne National Forest, Athens Bicycle Club and other regional stakeholders, has the full support of members. The unified support for the Baileys Trail System is evidenced by elected officials service to the ORCA Board, as representatives of each governmental jurisdiction member.
Athens County, OHAthens Messenger

3 things to know

Athens County reported no new cases Friday. In Athens County, 5,204 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 58 total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 64 active cases in Athens County. There are now 1,089,357 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 19,528 COVID-related deaths. 2.) Art...
Ohio Stateohio.edu

Taking COVID-19 vaccines to southeast Ohio

Many people may picture a mass vaccination clinic as a stadium with hundreds of vaccinators widely spaced on acres of field, ready to serve long lines of patients. At Ohio University, the COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic is a mobile clinic that travels to very small towns. It’s an effort that spans six southeast Ohio counties, comprising 18 clinics at eight sites.
Athens, OHAthens News

Athens Ability: It's time

Now is the time to get your COVID-19 vaccine if you have not already. We all owe it to ourselves, our neighbors, business owners, people with disabilities, and those of us who want to go back to living a more normal life. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC)...