The CS:GO roster for one of Europe’s premier esports organizations is working its way into expected world-class form after winning two straight series at Flashpoint Three. G2 Esports opened their run at Flashpoint Three against a familiar foe of their star Nikola "NiKo" Kovač, his former side in FaZe Clan. NiKo has been unfazed by the premise of facing his former team. He and G2 defeated them 2-1 with a 16-14 Train win, a 25-22 overtime loss on Mirage, and a comfortable 16-8 victory on Inferno. The G2 rifler/AWPer superstar now moves to 4-0 against his former team.