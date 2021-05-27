Cancel
Haverhill man gets prison term for repeatedly assaulting women he was dating

By Mike LaBella Staff Writer
Haverhill Gazette
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Level 3 sex offender from Haverhill who police said assaulted two women he dated was sent to prison after pleading guilty to various charges. The charges included that he banged the head of one the women into a door several times, punched his victims and strangled one of them until she could not breathe. One of the women told police that during an assault he held a knife to her throat, according to court documents.

