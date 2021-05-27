Personnel items approved by LC board

LIBERTY CENTER — The Liberty Center Local Schools Board of Education Monday approved multiple personnel items. The board approved one-year supplemental contracts for certified individuals for the 2021-22 school year. These include Kathy Bailey, senior class advisor; Jill Evans and Katherine Bell, junior class advisor (each at 50% of the contract); Heather Underwood, sophomore class advisor; Jeff Ressler, freshman class advisor and yearbook advisor; Patrick O’Dwyer, high school student council and National Honor Society; Jerry Oberhaus, middle school student council (50% of the contract); Holly Weber, elementary student council and Junior Great Books; Carrie Sines, National Junior Honor Society; Shelley Ahleman, high school quiz team and SADD/SFTS; Cassie Hartzell, middle school quiz team; Emily Hill, elementary art show; Karen Rettig, district mentor coordinator; Nicole Carter, Tracy Krueger and Jacob Rupp, archery advisors (each at 25% of the contract); Matt Bryan, Tiger Tales advisor; Nick Riley, pit band director and director of bands; Seth Bowser, assistant band director and elementary musical; Amy Spieth, art club; Alicia Soto, Spanish Club; Kati Weaks, Future Business Leaders of America; Mary Chamberlin, vocal music director; Matt Bryan and Ryan Miller, assistant football coaches; Luke Crozier, junior high football coach and junior high track coach; Raellen Merritt, junior high volleyball coach and assistant junior high track coach; Pam Righi, head girls track coach; Matt Bryan and Kerry Homan, assistant track coaches; Annette Niekamp, assistant track coach (at 50% of the contract); Katherine Bell, varsity basketball cheerleading coach (at 50% of the contract); Kaite Yungmann, junior high cheerleading coach (at 50% of the contract); and Doug Hinton, freshman boys basketball coach.