New reports say Nintendo Switch ‘Pro’ model could release as early as September

By Cale Michael
dotesports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rumored Nintendo Switch Pro model might be released as early as September, with plans to begin production as soon as July. An announcement is likely coming before or during the company’s E3 2021 presentation, according to new reports from Bloomberg. Suppliers told Bloomberg that the new console would be priced higher than the original Switch’s $299 release point due to the upgraded components’ higher cost and other factors. The article wrote that the new model would continue to be sold alongside the Switch Lite, priced at $199, while the original model will be phased out over time.

dotesports.com
Person
Emily Rogers
IN THIS ARTICLE
Technology
Video Games
Nintendo Switch
Nintendo
New Nintendo Switch Pro Listing Found on Amazon

A listing for the "New Nintendo Switch Pro" has now made its way to Amazon Mexico. The listing was shared on Twitter by user @Alphabeat_g, and was then shared by @Wario64. As of this writing, the listing remains up on the site, and readers can find it right here (it's listed as "not available"). It's impossible to say whether or not this is the upgraded Switch console we've all been waiting for, but a lot of video game announcements have been spoiled by retail listings in the past. A recent report by Bloomberg stated that an official announcement is coming soon and will happen prior to E3, so this could be the real deal!
Tom's Guide

Forget Nintendo Switch Pro: SteamPal could be the ultimate handheld PC

The Nintendo Switch could have a new rival. Steam's parent company looks to be developing a pocket size gaming PC, which could challenge Nintendo's hegemony of the hybrid handheld space. The "SteamPal" wouldn't be the first handheld gaming PC, but it would be the only one with Valve's explicit stamp of approval and deliver high-end PC games on-the-go.
Rumor: Switch Pro to be announced by Nintendo ‘today or tomorrow’

Nintendo may reveal its long-rumored Switch Pro console this week, a notable leaker has teased. This would see the console being announced by Nintendo before E3 2021 in June. Emily Rogers, who goes by @ArcadeGirl64, has shared information regarding the Switch Pro that has matched Bloomberg’s own reporting about the console. In a tweet this morning, the Nintendo World Report contributor responded to a Twitter user’s “gut feeling” that a Switch Pro announcement would take place “tomorrow/later today” with a “shh” emoji, suggesting that this assumption was correct.
Rumor: New Switch model coming in September or October with announcement soon, new Metroid on the way this year

According to a new report from Bloomberg, Nintendo will “begin assembly of its new Switch as soon as July and release the upgraded replacement for its four-year-old game console in September or October”. The site further adds that the system is “likely to be priced higher than the $299 original” and “may be announced ahead of the E3 conference starting June 12 to allow publishers to showcase their full range of Switch games at the global event”.
Report: The Switch Pro could be revealed before E3 and launch this year

Nintendo intends to announce the long-rumored 'Switch Pro' by July and will release the console in September or October this year, according to a new report from Bloomberg. "People familiar with the matter" said the new console will cost more than the original Switch, which retails for $299, and could even be unveiled ahead of E3 2021 to let publishers and developers show off its capabilities.
Rumor Control: Nintendo Switch Pro Reportedly Being Revealed Before E3

A new report from Bloomberg states that Nintendo’s long-awaited, highly publicized Switch upgrade will be unveiled prior to E3 2021. E3 2021 begins on Saturday, June 12, 2021, with loads of developers and publishers hosting conferences to show off projects they’ve been working on. One of the headliners of the event, Nintendo is planning on holding a Nintendo Direct for the event to reveal their upcoming lineup of games.
Rumor: Nintendo Switch Pro Announcement Coming Before E3 2021; Launch September to October 2021

Sources claim that the oft-rumored “Nintendo Switch Pro” may launch September or October 2021, with an announcement prior to E3 2021. Bloomberg report citing “people familiar with the matter” that it could be announced of their E3 2021 conference; to enable new games to be shown during the showcase. Eurogamer also reports this claim according to their own sources.
IBTimes

Nintendo Switch Pro Release Date, Price, Other Details Leaked

Nintendo might announce the new Switch Pro in June. The new gaming console could reportedly sell above $299. Nintendo has not yet confirmed the Switch Pro is in development. The highly anticipated new Nintendo Switch model, presumably called the Nintendo Switch Pro, may reportedly launch ahead of this year's E3 event, and hit store shelves as early as September 2021.
Breath of the Wild 2? 3 games that could launch alongside a Nintendo Switch Pro

Rumors of a supposed “Super Switch,” “Switch Pro,” or “Switch 2” have been circulating for years, but following a recent report, it would appear that Nintendo is going full steam ahead with plans to toss the hotly anticipated Nintendo Switch upgrade onto store shelves as early as September. Aside from a slightly larger OLED screen and the ability to output games in 4K when docked, not a whole lot is known about the little machine. In fact, nothing is “known” at all. But at the same time, the current host of rumors all have an air of believability and reason to back them up.
Samsung's 120Hz LTPO OLED panels for iPhone 13 Pro series are in production

Samsung has been the main supplier for Apple's iPhone displays for quite some time and thanks to the technological advancements of the Korean tech giant in the field, it was able to secure an order for about 80 million units once more. Or in other words, the expected 120Hz LTPO OLED panels for the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max will likely all be delivered by Samsung.
Nintendo Switch Pro unveiling imminent

Nintendo is set to announce a Switch Pro device that will make its debut before E3 2021 takes place. As reported by Bloomberg (paywall) and corroborated by Eurogamer, the aim of an early announcement is so developers and publishers can show off enhanced versions of games for the platform throughout the digital event.
[Updated] New Nintendo Switch Reportedly Being Revealed This Week

New Nintendo Switch pre-orders are reportedly going live later this week following an anticipated — but not yet announced — Nintendo Direct presentation in advance of E3 2021. Rumors and reports of a new Nintendo Switch console have been floating around as early as January 2020. Several analysts predicted that...