New reports say Nintendo Switch ‘Pro’ model could release as early as September
The rumored Nintendo Switch Pro model might be released as early as September, with plans to begin production as soon as July. An announcement is likely coming before or during the company’s E3 2021 presentation, according to new reports from Bloomberg. Suppliers told Bloomberg that the new console would be priced higher than the original Switch’s $299 release point due to the upgraded components’ higher cost and other factors. The article wrote that the new model would continue to be sold alongside the Switch Lite, priced at $199, while the original model will be phased out over time.dotesports.com