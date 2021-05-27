Cancel
Charleston, WV

Concert to mark West Virginia's annual Vandalia Gathering

 6 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia is holding a condensed version of its annual Vandalia Gathering this weekend in Charleston. A two-hour free outdoor concert will be held Saturday at the state Culture Center, the Department of Arts, Culture and History said in a news release. Available seating will be limited and concertgoers are being encouraged to bring their own chairs. The concert will be broadcast online.

West Virginia State
#Dance#Traditional Arts#Memorial Day Weekend#Festival#Arts And Crafts#W Va#Vandalia Gathering#Ap#Vandalia Awards#Department Of Arts#Annual Vandalia#W Va#Culture Center#Concertgoers#Chairs#Online
Charleston, WVUS News and World Report

2 Tire Collection Events Coming This Month in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Tire collection events are being held this month in two West Virginia counties, the state Department of Environmental Protection said. A collection event in Summers County will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday on Grace Street next to Gore's Auto Body in Hinton.
Moundsville, WVPosted by
Only In West Virginia

Tour The Little-Known Fostoria Glass Museum In West Virginia That’s Filled With Fine Glass

One unexpected yet fascinating component of West Virginia history is glass. Few people realize how many different types of glass and glassware are (or have been) produced in the state. In fact, roughly 400 glassmakers have called West Virginia home since the end of the 19th century, including one known as Fostoria. Have you heard […] The post Tour The Little-Known Fostoria Glass Museum In West Virginia That’s Filled With Fine Glass appeared first on Only In Your State.
SciencePosted by
Only In West Virginia

The West Virginia Planetarium That’s Also A Science And Art Museum, Theatre, And Concert Hall

Some people seem to really have a knack for being good at everything. But did you know there are buildings like that, too? And there’s one here in West Virginia that truly is a Jedi of multi-functionality, boasting a discovery center, an art museum, a theatre, a concert hall, a planetarium, an event venue, gardens, […] The post The West Virginia Planetarium That’s Also A Science And Art Museum, Theatre, And Concert Hall appeared first on Only In Your State.
Charleston, WVwvpublic.org

Two Young West Virginians On The Struggle To Stay

A year from now, Ryan McFarland will don a cap and gown and walk across the stage at the University of Charleston, located along the Kanawha River across from the statehouse's shiny golden dome. The Pleasants County native will then be confronted by two decisions: law school or graduate school?...
Lewisburg, WVAndover Townsman

West Virginia Renaissance Festival opening for its third season on June 5

LEWISBURG, W.Va. — The West Virginia Renaissance Festival will be honoring veterans, active-duty service members, and first responders during its opening weekend, June 5-6. The festival is providing free admission to those groups as part of the tribute. The Renaissance Festival is opening for its third season on June 5...
CollegesMetro News

Finalists announced for W.Va. Scholar 2021

Applicants for the West Virginia Scholar program have been narrowed down to 15. John Waltz, Vice-President for Enrollment Management at West Virginia Wesleyan College announced the finalists on Monday’s edition of MetroNews Talkline. “From our applicants, the average GPA was a 3.9 and the average GPA of our finalists was...
Musicwvpublic.org

Masks, Candy And Job Opportunities On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, there are master crafters of all stripes from music to poetry to wood working. But have you ever heard of a master crafter of ‘pull candy?’ We meet one. Also, we chat with some young people who are contemplating whether to stay or leave West Virginia, and we have the latest on the governor’s executive order ending the statewide COVID-19 mask mandate for fully vaccinated West Virginians.
PoliticsThe Fayette Tribune

This week in West Virginia history

CHARLESTON – The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. . May 12-14, 1921: Bullets peppered down on about a dozen mining towns in the Matewan-Williamson area, and nonunion miners fired back, in what became known as the Battle of the Tug. Three people were shot and killed.
Fairmont, WVWVNews

Bennett returns as Fairmont (West Virginia) State Foundation president

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Fairmont State Foundation is welcoming Gary K. Bennett as he returns to serve as president of the Fairmont State Foundation, the nonprofit fundraising arm of Fairmont State University. Bennett previously served as president of the foundation in 2018 and 2019, according to a release...
Charleston, WVwchstv.com

One new COVID-19 death reported in West Virginia, 175 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported one new coronavirus death Monday in West Virginia and 175 new positive cases. The latest death, a 64-year-old man from Putnam County, brings the state’s pandemic death toll to 2,762, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources. There are 6,296 active cases.
Charleston, WVwvgazettemail.com

Howard Swint: Mall could still be repurposed as aquatic center

When the California Institute of Technology’s athletic director looked at our name tags, she exclaimed, “I swam in more meets in Charleston, West Virginia, than in any other place in the world.”. We were astonished, as Betsy Mitchell was a world record holder in the 200-meter backstroke, anchored three NCAA...
Parkersburg, WVWTAP

West Virginia commissioners wrap up weekend meeting

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The County Commissioners Association of West Virginia wrapped up its bi-annual meeting Monday, held at the Blennerhassett Hotel. The American Rescue Plan was among several issues discussed at a meeting which began Sunday afternoon. They included bills affecting local government approved during this year’s legislative session....
Public Healthwoay.com

Only 175 new cases, one COVID-related death reported in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of May 17, 2021, there have been 2,842,127 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 158,643 total cases and 2,762 deaths. CountiesConfirmed CasesRecoveredActive CasesDeaths. Fayette2,8292,66216776. Greenbrier1,9511,73122061. McDowell1,2141,1239124. Mercer3,2522,928324116. Monroe9488975117. Nicholas1,2521,02123119. Pocahontas406406011. Raleigh4,9234,46445986. Summers6926484422.
Charleston, WVAndover Townsman

DHHR reports more than 2.84 million Covid-19 shots have been distributed

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of May 17, 2021, there have been 2,842,127 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 158,643 total cases and 2,762 deaths. DHHR has confirmed the death of a 64-year old male from Putnam County....
Kanawha County, WVwchsnetwork.com

Kanawha County Schools looks forward to ‘normal’ fall year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Schools plans to return to five-day-a-week in-person learning in the fall, Assistant Superintendent George Aulenbacher confirmed on Monday’s 580-LIVE. Aulenbacher said the school system is anticipating a ‘normal school year’ where virtual learning will be very limited to 750 students and the other 25,000 will...
Morgantown, WVWVNews

City of Morgantown (West Virginia) hires new finance director

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The City of Morgantown announced that Kevin Tennant has been hired as the new director of finance. Tennant will start in the position on June 4. “I am excited and thankful to city administration for this opportunity to serve,” Tennant said. “What really attracted me...
Charleston, WVwchsnetwork.com

580-LIVE: Rod Run and Doo Wop back for 2021

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Following a cancellation in 2020 due to COVID-19, the engines of the classic cars will be cranked up once again this October on Kanawha Boulevard in Charleston. Jack Jarvis, Chairman of the Rod Run and Doo Wop event said on Monday’s 580-LIVE that the event is back...