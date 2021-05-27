Concert to mark West Virginia's annual Vandalia Gathering
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia is holding a condensed version of its annual Vandalia Gathering this weekend in Charleston. A two-hour free outdoor concert will be held Saturday at the state Culture Center, the Department of Arts, Culture and History said in a news release. Available seating will be limited and concertgoers are being encouraged to bring their own chairs. The concert will be broadcast online.www.midfloridanewspapers.com