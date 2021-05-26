Meet the 8 Women Entrepreneurs Who Received $100,000 From Cartier

“The Rise of the Cyber Women” is a compilation of inspiring stories from women in the cyber security industry from all over the world who are pioneers and leading the way in helping to protect the world from the growing cyber threat. Those who are included and featured in this book shared not only their stories but also their hints, tips and advice to women who are looking to pursue a career in cyber security or change their career path into cyber security. Their tenacity and commitment to their careers in the cyber security industry is very impressive indeed.If you are a woman who is looking to make the move into the cyber security industry, you need to read this book. If you feel that you are not good enough for a career in cyber security, you need to read this book. If you suffer from “impostor syndrome” which is holding you back from a career in cyber security, you need to read this book.Contributors to “The Rise of the Cyber Women” in order of appearance:Lauren ZinkGoonjeta MalhotraLiz BanburyApril Boyd-Noronha Cheryl ToranoCeline Rowan PypaertAnnie JamshedLucy McGrotherDr Semire YektaJihana BarrettStephanie LuangrajVandana Verma SehgalLarisa GabudeanuAmy ErtanKavya PearlmanKarla Reffold.