Nintendo has announced a new batch of classic 8- and 16-bit games that are being added to the benefits for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. Let’s get this out of the way first. Some of you are going to bitch and complain about this list. No, Earthbound isn’t on it, nor is that one particular game that you’re sure would be a better choice than these. Also no, we still haven’t gotten any Nintendo 64 games, or at the least Game Boy games.