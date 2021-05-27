PGS lauds ‘beginning of a new era’ via Fanatics partnership

More often than not, it’s the simplest, most understated colorways that forge their way in becoming a classic. For Jordan Brand, countless colorways come to mind. Most of the OGs are simple in nature, from the OG Air Jordan 1 “Neutral Grey” to the Air Jordan 6 “Infrared”. Perhaps constrained against our lofty standards, modern classics are much harder to come by — but when they do, it’s often thanks to its simplicity. The Air Jordan 1 is responsible for many modern favorites, some of which are more surprising than others. Simple colorways like the straight-up Sail release’s popularity boggled the mind, but it was understandable. 2015’s Cyber Monday is another. Often we ponder why exactly we haven’t seen any more of the simply-blocked Cyber Monday colorways. 2016 saw an Air Jordan 3 follow up the One, but since then, nothing. It’s a strange one considering each release has significant praise and extreme versatility. Perhaps it’s just too simple for the modern market — but we think that literally, any Air Jordan could pull off the black leather upper/white sole unit combo — ust like this Air Jordan 1 Centre Court “Cyber Monday” that arrives in a true-to-theme construction and colorway.