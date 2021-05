Acorns, the investing app Ashton Kutcher is obsessed with, announced plans to go public via SPAC yesterday in a deal valued at $2+ billion. If Robinhood is your cool cousin who made $50k on her GameStop stock, Acorns is your quiet uncle who owns a profitable pet food business in the suburbs. Acorns doesn't allow its 6.8+ million users to buy or sell individual stocks. Instead, it helps them build balanced portfolios for the long term via its signature service, which deposits users' spare change into index funds.