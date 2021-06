Abbott Laboratories Inc. said Tuesday that it is lowering its earnings per share forecast for 2021 due to reduced demand for Covid-19 tests, which the company manufactures. Following the announcement Tuesday morning, the stock price for Abbott (NYSE: ABT) dropped by nearly $11 — more than 9% — to less than $106 per share as of 2:50 p.m. CST on Tuesday, compared with nearly $117 per share on Friday before the Memorial Day weekend, according to Yahoo Finance.