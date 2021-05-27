Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Effectively Wild Episode 1699: Fixed That for You

By Ben Lindbergh
fangraphs.com
 14 days ago

Ben Lindbergh, Meg Rowley, and Baseball Prospectus editor-in-chief Craig Goldstein banter about cicadas, New Era’s short-lived “MLB Local Market” caps, the exploits of Adolis García, and Byron Buxton being too fast for his own good, then discuss Craig’s recent writing on how to fix what ails baseball, touching on what exactly the problem (if any) is, whether the offensive environment could correct itself, the best ways to reduce pitch speed and strikeouts, and much more, plus a real-time reaction to the conclusion of MLB’s investigation into Mickey Callaway.

blogs.fangraphs.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mickey Callaway
Person
Adolis García
Person
Byron Buxton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Prospectus#Wild Pitch#New Era#Fixed#Audio Intro#Pitch Speed#Stereo#Cicadas#Strikeouts#Rate#Review#Market#Environment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBNBC Sports

You have to see this wild play from Cubs-Pirates to believe it

Last week, baseball celebrated its 20,000th player to reach the major leagues. It's hard to imagine any of them have been involved in a play like this before. On Thursday afternoon in Pittsburgh, the Cubs' Javy Baez hit a hard but routine grounder to third base. There was a runner on second, but more importantly, two outs in the inning. So third baseman Erik Gonzalez threw across the diamond to first base, hoping to end the inning.
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Today: What to do with Jarred Kelenic, Byron Buxton and Kenta Maeda nearing return

With only three games on the schedule, it was our opportunity to get creative ... and then Jarred Kelenic was sent down. It's hard to argue with the Mariners' decision as Kelenic was 0 for 37 over his last 11 games, which included a 41% strikeout rate. He isn't the first high-profile prospect to struggle his first stint in the majors and he certainly won't be the last. If he takes a page out of Mike Trout or Alex Bregman's book, he'll be just fine.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Minnesota Twins: 4 Things to Look Forward to the Rest of 2021

Well Minnesota Twins fans, this season kind of hurts. Not like a Mitch Garver hurt, but just an emotional let down hurt. The summer of 2021 was forecasted to be a fun ride of seeing a playoff contender mow down opponents for a potential World Series run. That hasn’t happened.
MLBfantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Tarik Skubal, Daniel Bard, Lucas Sims

Enough time has passed in the 2021 MLB season for previously added and dropped players to get picked up again. When submitting a waiver-wire claim, fantasy managers like to think that player will make a lasting impact throughout the season. More often than not, you’re dropping him for the newest shiny toy following a slump or injury. Constantly churning through players is all part of the game, as you’ll see your diligence rewarded if a few turn into roster mainstays.
MLBPioneer Press

Byron Buxton, Kenta Maeda set for rehab assignments in St. Paul

It’s been a long month for the Twins, cycling through center fielders as one by one went down with injury. But finally, just over a month after suffering a Grade 2 strain of his right hip, Byron Buxton is nearing his return. Buxton is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment...
MLBfangraphs.com

Effectively Wild Episode 1704: How the Foreign-Substance Crackdown Could Go

Ben Lindbergh and Meg Rowley banter (sans spoilers) about baseball movie A Quiet Place Part II, Eric Sogard sliding over first base, a Travis Jankowski TOOTBLAN, Miguel Sanó repeatedly predicting success, and Jesse Winker raking, then consider whether it’s actually “unfortunate” that the first true two-way player in ages is as good as Shohei Ohtani, answer listener emails about the two-way-player Mendoza Line and whether pitcher Ohtani or hitter Ohtani would win a head-to-head matchup, and conclude with an in-depth discussion about what might happen and what we’ll learn if MLB does crack down on foreign-substance usage.
MLBrumbunter.com

Pittsburgh Pirates: Adam Frazier Trade Targets at the Catcher Position

Adam Frazier has been a hitting machine this season and has the chance to help a team that is competing now, but what should the Pittsburgh Pirates be looking to get in return?. Before the season began there were a few names for the Pittsburgh Pirates that were potential trading...
MLBnumberfire.com

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Tuesday 6/8/21

The beauty of daily fantasy baseball is that the top targets are different each and every day. Whether it's the right-handed catcher who destroys left-handed pitching or the mid-range hurler facing a depleted lineup, you're not going to find yourself using the same assets time after time. While this breaks...
MLBwinnersandwhiners.com

Prediction, Preview, and Odds#863New York Mets#864Tampa Bay Rays

The New York Mets take on the Tampa Bay Rays in the opener of their three-game series on Friday night from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Mets come in playing the best baseball of their young season, having won seven in a row and nine of their last eleven overall. The strong last few weeks have seen the Mets move up to first place in the NL East standings and they know their AL opponents on the weekend won’t be any pushover, but to win another series would be huge for their confidence. For the Rays, a four-game sweep over the Angels last week was a big confidence bump after a slow start to the year, but have since lost back-to-back series against the Athletics and Yankees, with the series loss to the Yankees coming at home.
MLBNBC Sports

Pete Alonso: MLB alters its baseballs depending on FA class

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso wouldn’t mind pitchers continuing to use foreign substances on baseballs to improve their grip but said Wednesday that MLB needs to abandon what he described as a plot against impending free agents by adjusting the baseball each year to hinder the performance of the top players set to hit the open market.
MLBpitcherlist.com

Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream — 6/9

Welcome back to Relievers to Stream for Wins and Saves! This will bring you up-to-date bullpen depth charts every morning for the day’s games and makes for a great tool for those of you looking to stream saves or wins. This series runs seven days a week, so be sure to check in every morning to get your daily bullpen fix!
MLBrotoballer.com

Byron Buxton Feeling Healthy Following First Rehab Game

Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton (hip) said he's feeling "100 percent" healthy following his first rehab game Tuesday night. Buxton went 2-for-3 with a triple for the St. Paul Saints but will need more at-bats following his month-long layoff, with Buxton himself citing that he wasn't too pleased with his performance at the dish. Regardless of how he performed, it's excellent news that the speedy outfielder is feeling healthy, as his recovery from a hip strain was not without bumps in the road. Buxton is set to start in center field Wednesday night and play 5-7 innings for his first game action in the field since May 6. The 27-year-old appears set for a return by this weekend if everything goes according to the plan.--Tim Capurso - RotoBaller.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

MLB roundup: Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees bash Twins

Giancarlo Stanton belted two home runs and a double and drove in five runs as the New York Yankees cruised to a 9-6 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night in Minneapolis. Yankees starter Gerrit Cole (7-3), pitching for the first time since being linked publicly by Twins third...
MLBtimestelegram.com

Here is Pete Alonso's theory on MLB manipulating the baseballs every year

BALTIMORE — Whether it be pine tar, rosin, BullFrog sunscreen, sunscreen and rosin or any other sticky substance, Mets first baseman Pete Alonso doesn’t care if pitchers use it “because I go in the box every single day and I see guys throwing harder and harder. “I don’t want 99...
Posted by
The Spun

Old Scout Tweet About Jacob deGrom Is Going Viral

New York Mets starter Jacob deGrom is the best pitcher in baseball. The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner is having his best season yet in 2021. In nine starts, deGrom is 5-2, with an incredible 0.62 ERA. He’s surrendered just four earned runs, 25 hits, and eight walks in 58 innings so far this year, while striking out 93 batters, good for 14.4 Ks per nine innings.
MLBNew York Post

Twins perfect remedy for scrutinized Gerrit Cole: Sherman

What was at Gerrit Cole’s fingertips Tuesday night was the Twins as an opponent. For the Yankees — and their players — they are annually the glue to fix anything that is broken. So two evenings at Target Field have awoken Yankee bats, and if Cole didn’t exactly put his...