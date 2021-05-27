Effectively Wild Episode 1699: Fixed That for You

The New York Mets take on the Tampa Bay Rays in the opener of their three-game series on Friday night from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Mets come in playing the best baseball of their young season, having won seven in a row and nine of their last eleven overall. The strong last few weeks have seen the Mets move up to first place in the NL East standings and they know their AL opponents on the weekend won’t be any pushover, but to win another series would be huge for their confidence. For the Rays, a four-game sweep over the Angels last week was a big confidence bump after a slow start to the year, but have since lost back-to-back series against the Athletics and Yankees, with the series loss to the Yankees coming at home.