Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Slipping Ahead of Close

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.560-7.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Shares ofNYSE:CVS traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $87.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,356,542. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The company has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93.