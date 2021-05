Looking to close out a winning week on a high note, stock futures are rising this morning following a session marked by upbeat labor market data. Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) futures were last seen up around 150 points, even after the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) prices index, a key U.S. inflation gauge, rose more than expected year-over-year. The PCE rose 3.1% in April, compared to the projected 2.9% increase -- hitting its highest level in nearly 13 years. Meanwhile, S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) futures were both noticeably higher, with the former sitting less than 1% from record highs.