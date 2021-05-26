Cancel
Stocks

Markets Inch Higher Wednesday; Meme Stocks Post Gains

By InvestorsObserver
investorsobserver.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring trading Wednesday, 51 stocks traded to a 52-week high, while 10 stocks bottomed out at new 52-week lows. The S&P 500 is up 0.21% so far today while the Dow is up 0.03%, the Nasdaq is up 0.61%, and the Russell 2000 is up 1.75%. Markets are inching higher...

www.investorsobserver.com
Related
Stocksthewealthrace.com

Futures, Stocks Decline With Jobs Data in View: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — U.S. futures slipped together with European shares on Monday as merchants await contemporary catalysts, with the important thing American jobs information later this week set to supply additional clues on the outlook for the most important economic system. Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq edged down amid...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

AMC leads 'meme stocks' higher after $230 million capital raise

(Reuters) - Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc jumped 15% on Tuesday after the movie theater chain announced a $230 million capital raise, leading gains among a group of “meme stocks” that have benefited from another surge in buying by small-time investors in recent weeks. The company said it would...
StocksSafe Haven

The Market Is Ripe For Another GameStop Saga

About three months ago, the investing world was left reeling after retail investors proved they can beat Wall Street at its own game. Reddit group “r/Wallstreetbets” (aka WSB)--a longstanding subreddit channel created nearly a decade ago where more than 4 million Reddit users discuss highly speculative trading strategies and ideas--engaged in a crowdsourced pump-and-dump scheme that created massive volatility in the stock markets by buying heavily shorted stocks such as GameStop Inc. (NYSE:GME), AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC), and BlackBerry Inc. (NYSE:BB), among others. The massive buying wave created large short squeezes as hedge funds betting against these stocks rushed to cover their positions and cut losses after GME skyrocketed an unfathomable 1,500% in the space of a few days; AMC saw its share price triple while BB jumped 460% before they came crashing to the ground after popular zero-fee trading app Robinhood blocked trading activity.
Stocksfintechzoom.com

London Stock Exchange – Advanced Share Registry : Market News 1 June 2021

London Stock Exchange – Advanced Share Registry : Market News 1 June 2021. The New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq are closed on the last Monday of May to honour those who died in the military, with the London Stock exchange also closed for the UKs’ Spring Bank Holiday. Whatever the name of the holiday, long weekends have proven a valuable boost for economic activity and long appreciated by markets too. Since 1971, the S&P 500 rose 31 out of those 50 occasions for an average percentage change of 0.4%.
HealthPosted by
Reuters

China stocks end higher as healthcare gains on three-child policy

SHANGHAI, June 1 (Reuters) - China stocks eked out gains on Tuesday, helped by strength in healthcare firms, as investors cheered Beijing’s latest three-child policy after recent data showed a dramatic decline in births in the world’s most populous country. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.2% at 5,341.68,...
BusinessDailyFx

Positive Market Sentiment Lifting Gold, Crude Oil and Stock Prices | Webinar

Trader confidence is high ahead of Friday’s US non-farm payrolls number, with assets such as gold, crude oil, stocks and the Canadian Dollar all benefiting. Longer term, the focus remains on inflation and whether rising consumer prices will persuade the global central banks to tighten monetary policy.. Trader confidence high.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Today's Stock Market News & Events: 6/1/2021

Looking ahead to a holiday-shortened week this week, investors will have no shortage of economic data and earnings to look forward to. The U.S. stock market was closed on Monday in observance of Memorial Day. Once markets reopen today, the deluge of data includes an update to the Federal Reserves latest Beige Book report, more initial and continuing jobless claims data, and an ADP employment report.
StocksCNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. June was set for a positive start on Wall Street. Dow futures led the way Tuesday, with an over 200-point or about a 0.7% gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 broke two-week losing streaks with weekly gains around 1%. The Nasdaq jumped 2% last week for its first two-week winning streak since mid-April. The Nasdaq, however, bucked May's up-trend, dropping 1.5% and ending a six-month winning streak. Investors already have Friday's May employment report in their sights, as well as the upcoming meeting of Federal Reserve policymakers on June 15-16.
Stocksetftrends.com

A Nasdaq Index to Get a HNDL on Big Income Opportunity

Today’s low-yield world requires income investors to get creative, as many fixed income strategies simply aren’t delivering the goods. Fortunately, the world of exchange traded funds offers plenty of credible solutions, including the Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL). The $563.21 million HNDL follows the NASDAQ 7 HANDL™...
Stocksinvesting.com

Technically Speaking: Are “Sell Signals” Useless In “Mania” Markets?

A recent Bloomberg article made the case that since 2009 “sell signals” are useless during “mania” markets. To wit:. “If you bailed because of Bollinger® Bands, ran away from relative strength or took direction from the directional market indicator in 2021, you paid for it. It’s testament to the straight-up...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

The Top 50 Robinhood Stocks in June

Volatility is always present in the stock market, but it's been especially prominent since February 2020. Though patience has, once again, paid off for investors, their gains have come after the benchmark S&P 500 lost 34% of its value in less than five weeks during the first quarter of 2020.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks Worth Owning Through a Stock Market Crash

With the 2020 coronavirus market crash still fresh in many investors' memories, you may vividly remember the pain of holding stocks through the panic-stricken market downturn. Between Feb. 12 and April 20 last year, the Nasdaq plummeted more than 30%. It was brutal. While there's not much investors can do...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Watch

The only thing better than finding stocks that go up is finding investments that also pay out healthy dividends along the way. Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC), China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC), Kellogg (NYSE:K), and Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) are all stocks I like that happen to be yielding better than 3% right now.
StocksBusiness Insider

Higher Open Expected For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market rebounded on Friday, one session after snapping the two-day winning streak in which it had jumped more than 750 points or 2.6 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 29,120-point plateau and it's got another positive lead for Monday's trade.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea stocks inch higher ahead of exports data, U.S. jobs report

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises * SEOUL, May 31 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares edged up on Monday in lukewarm trade, as investors awaited May exports data on Tuesday and a key U.S. jobs report later this week to gauge the strength of the global economy. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 0.43 points, or 0.01%, to 3,189.16 as of 01:59 GMT. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.37% and peer SK Hynix was flat, while LG Chem fell 1.44% and Naver rose 1.26%. ** South Korea's May exports are expected to have risen at their quickest pace in over three decades, thanks in part to strong global demand for the nation's key foreign exchange earners such as semiconductors, cars and petroleum products. ** Investors are waiting to confirm key economic data this week which is why KOSPI is steady, said Han Ji-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 34.9 billion won ($31.32 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,115.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.02% higher than its previous close at 1,115.5. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,114.7 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,114.0. ** The KOSPI has risen 10.99% so far this year, and gained 0.2% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume on KOSPI was 552.76 million shares. Of the 912 total traded issues, 433 shares gained. ** The won has lost 2.6% against the dollar so far this year. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 6.0 basis points to 1.222%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.3 basis points to 2.165%. ($1 = 1,114.4000 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Stocksinvesting.com

Wall Street Completes a Mixed May: What Next for June?

Finally, the month of May was not as bad for equity investors as it had seemed due to a spike in volatility on market participants' anticipation of the impending inflation. The common adage of Wall Street — sell in May and go away — failed this year. Major indexes like...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Burned by the Stock Market? Consider These 2 ETFs Instead

The last year and a has have been anything but typical on the stock markets. Bear markets, meme stocks, crazy volatility, and high-flying technology stocks may have left your head spinning about what to expect. You might have dumped some of your bank stocks last year only to see them bounce back this year, or loaded up on some speculative tech stock or meme stock only to watch it come back to earth.