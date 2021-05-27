Free Fire OB28 update Advance Server APK download link for Android

It only feels like yesterday that Android 11 was released — and for some of us, it’s probably not been that long since our phones were updated — but the next version of Android is in the oven. Imaginatively titled Android 12, the new version of Google’s operating system is likely to be launched in the fall. But that doesn’t mean you can’t get in on the action if you’re anxious to see what Google has planned for your phone. The public beta program of Android 12 has arrived (for certain phones), and in this article, we’re going to show you how to install that beta.