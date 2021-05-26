Fight against Corruption in the world: proposals of H.E. Bar. Maurizio Cusimano, UNDC crime expert

H.E. Mr. Volkan Bozkir, President of 75th session of the General Assembly sends a message to mark World Environment Day. "Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen, As we kick off the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, it is fitting that the theme of this year’s World Environment Day aligns with this ambitious agenda. With the Decade of Action and Delivery on the SDGs already underway, and with major global events on climate, biodiversity, land degradation, and oceans all on the horizon, we have a once in a generation opportunity to change the narrative on the environment and to pivot our world towards one that is more sustainable, more resilient, and more equitable. Dear colleagues, trillions of dollars are currently pouring into recovery from COVID-19. This is our opportunity to do things differently, to build resilience and nature-based solutions into our every action. Let us not squander it in haste or negligence. In the last 16-months our world has changed. How it changes now – how we build back better – is entirely up to us. We have 10 years to restore our planet. 10 years to achieve the SDGs. 10 years to make meaningful progress on climate change. Let us ensure that history sees this moment not only as a period of grief and tragedy, but also as one of renewal and recommitment. Let us begin by renewing our relationship with the ecosystems that sustain us. Thank you."