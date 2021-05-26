Cancel
Fight against Corruption in the world: proposals of H.E. Bar. Maurizio Cusimano, UNDC crime expert

Cover picture for the articleThe UN Special Assembly Against Corruption will be held from 2 to 4 June 2021 in New York. We all know that this phenomenon is a real pathology for the growth of a nation. Here we interview H.E. Bar. Prof. M. Cusimano, Ambassador of the ngo “UNDC”. (YorkPedia Editorial):- New...

Public Healthbitchute.com

The fight against medical corruption

Medical corruption is running ramped. Dr. Simone Gold shares about the dangers of medical corruption and why we as Americans must fight back against growing medical tyranny. Learn the TRUTH About the COVID-19 / 2020 Chaos:…
Congress & Courtsthekashmirimages.com

Lokpal received 110 corruption complaints, four against MPs, in 2020-21

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. New Delhi: As many as 110 complaints, including four against Members of Parliament, were received by anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal during 2020-21, registering over 92 per cent decline from the number of plaints received in 2019-20, according to latest official data.
Economysgtreport.com

Corruption

CIA POMPEO DESTROYS JOHN PODESTA: CIA Chief Shared 19,252 WikiLeaks Emails. After Passing Stress Tests, Wall Street Banks to Spend Like a Drunken Sailor – on their Own Stock Buybacks. Corruption. Fascism. Market Manipulation. That all clear from the Fed unleashed what JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon fondly refers to...
POTUSThe Guardian

How the UK lost its leading role in the global fight against corruption

The last time the UK chaired a summit of the G7, or the G8 as it was in 2013, David Cameron was in an ebullient mood as he held a closing press conference in glorious late afternoon sunshine by Lough Erne in Northern Ireland. He sensed he had pulled off a diplomatic triumph by putting a new subject at the forefront of world leaders’ agenda: the global fight against corruption.
Law Enforcementtechxplore.com

ANOM sting is landmark in tech race against crime: expert

The global police sting against organised crime revealed on Tuesday will prove a landmark in the technological arms race with the underworld, an industry expert said. The use of ANOM, a supposedly encrypted communication device planted with criminals in more than 100 countries, highlights the technological battle between police and criminal gangs worldwide, said David Weinberger, who heads the research arm into global crime at the Paris-based Institute of International and Strategic Relations.
Oakland County, MImilawyersweekly.com

Judge pitches no-hitter against sports bar

An Oakland County business court judge’s decision in a recent covers a lot of bases, leading off with a familiar missive from Robert Burns then sliding effortlessly into a baseball analogy. So what do a centuries-old English poem and a slice of Americana have to do with a business dispute? Let’s lay some groundwork, and see how the parties’ best-laid plans went awry.
Books & Literaturewgnradio.com

Bill O’Reilly: New book ‘Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America’

WGN Radio’s Dave Plier talks to Bill O’Reilly about the latest installment of the multimillion-selling Killing series: ‘Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America’. The book focuses on the brutal history of 20th Century organized crime in the United States, the nation’s most notorious serial robbers, conmen, murderers, and especially, mob family bosses.
EnvironmentUN News Centre

H.E. Mr. Volkan Bozkir, President of 75th session of the General Assembly sends a message to mark World Environment Day

H.E. Mr. Volkan Bozkir, President of 75th session of the General Assembly sends a message to mark World Environment Day. "Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen, As we kick off the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, it is fitting that the theme of this year’s World Environment Day aligns with this ambitious agenda. With the Decade of Action and Delivery on the SDGs already underway, and with major global events on climate, biodiversity, land degradation, and oceans all on the horizon, we have a once in a generation opportunity to change the narrative on the environment and to pivot our world towards one that is more sustainable, more resilient, and more equitable. Dear colleagues, trillions of dollars are currently pouring into recovery from COVID-19. This is our opportunity to do things differently, to build resilience and nature-based solutions into our every action. Let us not squander it in haste or negligence. In the last 16-months our world has changed. How it changes now – how we build back better – is entirely up to us. We have 10 years to restore our planet. 10 years to achieve the SDGs. 10 years to make meaningful progress on climate change. Let us ensure that history sees this moment not only as a period of grief and tragedy, but also as one of renewal and recommitment. Let us begin by renewing our relationship with the ecosystems that sustain us. Thank you."
Reuters

Biden administration memo directs agencies to fight corruption

The Biden administration on Thursday released a national security memo that directs government agencies to step up their fight against corruption and draft a report with recommendations to hold corrupt actors accountable. In the memo, the White House's National Security Council directs the U.S. government to review and send President...
Marketsblackbirdnews.com

A Crime Fighting Cryptocurrency!

The latest Dogecoin craze has fueled interest in many new cryptocurrencies, namely decentralised finance tokens otherwise known as “Alt Coins” or “DeFi Tokens”. This means that the token is part of an alternative decentralised financial system, that enables trade on peer-to-peer networks without the intervention of centralised systems such as governments or banks.
PoliticsClick2Houston.com

Bulgaria's leader makes new push to fight endemic corruption

SOFIA – Bulgaria’s interim prime minister on Monday urged the government to redouble its efforts to fight endemic graft, calling for changes in prosecutors' offices, the judiciary and all law enforcement agencies. Prime Minister Stefan Yanev spoke at a meeting of the government security council that he convened to discuss...
Advocacylatestnewspost.com

More organisations back the fight against the proposed firearms bill

CAPE TOWN – Various organisations have come together to rally against the controversial Firearms Control Amendment Bill. On Thursday, AfriForum held a conference on the matter, with 21 other organisations including three political parties. More than two weeks ago, the Civilian Secretariat for Police Service called for public comment on...
Electionskpfa.org

The Election Crime Bulletin 2021, The Fight Continues

Today on the show: Opponents of the Thacker Pass Lithium Mine, being built on sacred Indian grounds, continue their protest in rural Nevada. We’ll feature a special report. And Greg Palast Returns for another edition of the Election Crimes Bulletin, as right wing vote steals continue in almost every state in US.
Worldupdatenews360.com

Karnataka Court asks for a report on ‘preferential’ treatment to Sasikala in jail

The Karnataka High Court has directed the State government to submit a final report within two months into the FIR registered by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) into alleged preferential treatment given in Parapana Agrahara prison to expelled AIADMK supremo and close aide to former Tamilnadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, VK Sasikala.
Public Healthpreciouskashmir.com

Vaccinate all citizens at earliest: HC tells Govt

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir High Court has expressed hope that the government would advance itself to face the covid-19 third wave, if any. For this purpose, a division bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul said that care should be taken to vaccinate each and every citizen at the earliest, by carrying out fresh drive “institution wise” so that if anyone has remained unvaccinated he is also covered.
Congress & Courtsprimenewsghana.com

Court to rule on Ato Essien’s no-case application on July 8

The Accra High Court will on July 8, 2021, rule on submission of “no case” filed by the Founder of the defunct Capital Bank, William Ato Essien, and three others accused of stealing depositors’ funds leading to the collapse of the bank. The other accused persons are the then Managing...