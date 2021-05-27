Indonesia's Digital Market Could Grow to $300 Billion in the Next 3 Years, Says Prominent Businessman

Foreign investors are now allowed to establish entertainment venues in China without investment restrictions or local partners, according to new legal amendments. This opens the doors to future wholly-foreign owned cinemas in the world’s largest film market. It also could potentially be big news for U.S. entertainment companies looking to operate theme parks in the country. Previous rules required them to partner up to form joint ventures with local firms, as did Disney did to open its lucrative Shanghai Disneyland theme park and as Universal was obliged to do for its nearly completed theme park near Beijing.