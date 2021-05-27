Cancel
Italy's 'Cinema America Kids' Set to Open State-Of-The-Art Venue in September (EXCLUSIVE)

By Nick Vivarelli
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new state-of the-art movie theatre called Cinema Troisi is set to open in a Fascist-era building in central Rome on September 30, an event rife with symbolic significance. The projector is latest generation 4K; the sound Dolby 7.1 surround; the bar/bistro will serve gourmet food; and the venue’s plush 300 seats are the same shade of maroon as T-shirts worn by members of the collective of activists and film buffs known as “the Cinema America kids” who are running it. In 2019 they were attacked by neo-fascists, prompting an outpour of support from, among others, Francis Ford Coppola, Alfonso Cuarón, Keanu Reeves, Guillermo del Toro, and Spike Lee.

