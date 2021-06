To call the Marlins’ bats anemic over the last handful of games would be among the more generous adjectives to throw around about their offensive production. Since May 25th, the team has hit a collective .213/.312/.258, scoring just 10 runs in the stretch while striking out in 27.3-percent of their plate appearances. It, too, should come as no surprise that the team is 1-4 in the span, dropping to 5 games under .500 at 24-29.