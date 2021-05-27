Legion hosts Marquette events

MARQUETTE — The Richard M. Jopling American Legion Post 44 will honor the men and women who sacrificed their lives with two services on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31. A 9:30 a.m. service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery and at 10:15 a.m. a service will follow at Park Cemetery in the city of Marquette. The Vietnam Veterans Chapter 380, Marine Corp League, The Boys/Girls Scouts, Elks of Marquette, Post 44 Auxiliary along with Jill Weingarten (singer) and Steve Krook (“Taps”) will assist with these services.