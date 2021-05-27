Cancel
Video Games

Xbox Games With Gold for June 2021 announced

By Andrew Newton
flickeringmyth.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXbox Games with Gold for June 2021 have been announced and it’s a month of fighting heroes and villains, taking on powerful demons and exploring a world hidden by a tyrant. Throughout the whole of June, Xbox One gamers can download Serenity Forge’s The King’s Bird. This 2D momentum-based game has players escaping into a realm kept secret by a tyrannical ruler. Players will find out more about themselves as they explore 5 long forgotten environments in this unique physics-based gliding game.

www.flickeringmyth.com
