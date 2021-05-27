Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Royal Mail's first 'all-electric' delivery office in Bristol

By Long Reads
BBC
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoyal Mail has announced its first delivery office to have an all-electric fleet of collection and delivery vehicles. Bristol East Central Delivery Office's 23 diesel vehicles have been replaced by fully-electric ones. Royal Mail said Bristol was selected because of its plans to introduce a Clean Air Zone (CAZ) later...

www.bbc.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Office Customers#Diesel Vehicles#Bbc News#Royal Mail#Bbc West On Facebook#Parcel Volumes#Electricity#Follow Bbc West#Reducing Emissions#Renewable Sources#Collection#Clean Air#Air Quality#Fantastic News#Caz#Mr Thompson#Delivery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Cars
News Break
Instagram
Related
Small Businessautomotiveworld.com

Are small electric delivery vans the future?

Last-mile delivery vehicles are due for a redesign. Today’s vans and trucks are bulky, produce harmful tailpipe emissions, guzzle fuel and are rarely optimised for the task at hand: the same van used for package deliveries might also be used by a tradesman to carry tools to a job site. New companies have looked to disrupt the space, bringing new powertrains, redesigned cargo holds and flexible platforms to suit different needs.
Economyelectrek.co

Meet the world’s first electric autonomous container ship

The Yara Birkeland, the world’s first net-zero, battery-powered autonomous container ship, was delivered to Norwegian fertilizer company Yara Norge AS in November 2020. It’s currently in the Norwegian port of Horten, where it’s undergoing further preparations for autonomous operation and a late 2021 launch. Electric, autonomous container ship. The open-top...
Buying Carsautobodynews.com

Kia America Set to Reopen Reservation Website for ‘First Edition’ EV6 All-Electric Vehicle

Beginning at 10 a.m. PDT June 8, customers can place a $100 fully refundable deposit for the limited run of EV6 First Editions at Kia.com with delivery expected in Q1 2022. Due to technical difficulties, the reservation site was closed June 3. In order to provide all potential owners an equal chance to be the first to experience the EV6, the reservation site will reopen on June 8 with improved bandwidth.
Carsmotorverso.com

Italy’s New All-Electric Hypercar Comes To The UK

Salon Privé, which is to be hosted on the grounds of Blenheim Palace, often hosts some of the most drool-worthy cars that anyone could ever dream of. Well, it looks like some extra napkins should be in order, as a new Italian hypercar is keen to make its way onto British shores soon. Prepare to say Ciao to the Automobili Estrema Fulminea, a new all-electric road racer from the land of the Latins.
Worldbordercountiesadvertizer.co.uk

‘Iconic’ British street scene hopes for electric vehicle charge points

Electric vehicle charge points could join red phone boxes and post boxes as an “iconic” sight on British streets under new design plans. A contract valued at £200,000 has been advertised by the Department for Transport in an effort to secure a design team for the project. It explains how...
CarsPosted by
Newsweek

2022 i4 is The First All-Electric Performance Model of BMW's New Era

The fifth-generation of BMW's electric powertrain technology has a new home. The 2022 BMW i4 has been revealed as the company's first fully electric performance vehicle of its new era of electrification. Debuting in i4 eDrive40 and i4 M50 models, the BMW sedan features the hallmark looks of the BMW...
Carsrockproducts.com

It’s Electric

June 3, 2021 – Developments in the area of electric vehicles are coming fast and furious. Caterpillar just announced that at this year’s MINExpo, it will show the new Cat R1700 XE LHD electric vehicle for underground mining. With its 15-tonne payload and 24,190-kg lift and tilt breakout, it features a battery electric design that delivers superior productivity in underground applications with the benefits of no engine heat or exhaust emissions. It offers an 18 km/h top speed. Ford recently unveiled its latest all-electric pickup truck, the F-150 Lightning, setting the stage for an interesting fight with biggies like Tesla’s Cybertruck and GMC’s Hummer. Piplsay, a global consumer research platform, conducted a nationwide survey to find out what Americans think of this development. Here are the key insights from more than 27,870 people in the U.S.:
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

Lyft’s first in-house electric bike is reflective and packed full of sensors

After two years of in-house development, the ridesharing company Lyft has introduced its first electric bicycle. The new model is described as the company’s next-generation ebike, one that features a distinct and highly reflective design, as well as a stronger motor, single-gear transmission, and more. In addition to launching the ebike, Lyft has plans to pilot a charging station feature.
Economyccjdigital.com

Penske takes delivery of two Volvo VNR Electrics

Trucking news and briefs for Thursday, June 3, 2021:. Penske takes delivery of Volvo VNR Electric trucks. Penske Truck Leasing recently took delivery of two VNR Electrics from Volvo Trucks North America, expanding its fleet of battery-electric Class 8 trucks available in Southern California. Its first Volvo VNR Electrics will...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Meet The iX: BMW's First Electric SUV

BMW has recently announced a billion-dollar investment in electric drivetrains and is doing everything it can to make its new electric vehicles as eco-friendly as possible. As part of this shift towards electrification, the German carmaker will unveil a couple of new EVs this year, and one of the first to arrive is the BMW iX. It promises an "exhilarating driving experience" and with its top M60 trim rumored to produce over 550 horsepower, that doesn't seem like an empty promise. But the first to be revealed is no slouch either. Meet the BMW iX xDrive50 with 516 hp and a range of around 300 miles.
EconomyNew Scientist

The Royal Mail’s ambitious move into three dimensions

Breaking news in the world of post. Raffi Katz writes perplexed at the UK Royal Mail’s announcement that it will be withdrawing all parcel products that “do not carry a 2D barcoded label”. Further mystifying those who assumed that labels were by their nature 2D, it goes on to say that this includes not only unbarcoded parcels, but also “1D barcoded product variants… (that use the multi-peel flash labels)”.
CarsGreen Car Reports

2021 Tesla Model S Plaid due for reveal and first deliveries June 10

Tesla CEO Elon Musk can be a bit ambitious with timelines. And it appears that the arrival of an extensively redesigned Model S is no exception. Musk tweeted Saturday that deliveries of the revamped electric sedan will start June 10—reflecting a one-week delay over a planned event and rollout for June 3—as he said it “needs one more week of tweak.”
CarsCarscoops

Rivian Will Start Deliveries Of The R1T Electric Pickup In July

Rivian has briefly delayed customer deliveries of the all-electric R1T pickup truck but has confirmed that it will reach the hands of buyers in July. The EV startup had originally planned to commence deliveries of the R1T Launch Edition in June but due to delays on shipping containers, the global chip shortage, and final tweaks being made prompted it to delay deliveries until July. Nevertheless, the R1T will still be the first electric pickup truck to hit the streets.
Carsclimatecrocks.com

Spotted: Amazon Testing Electric Delivery Van

One Response to “Spotted: Amazon Testing Electric Delivery Van”. He spent a lot of time commenting on the [absence of the] self-drive feature, but my first thought was of the big jump from ICE. These vans spend a lot of time in idling in traffic, idling at intersections and definitely idling at the curb.
Worldmotor1.com

Lebanon debuts its first car and it's an electric doozy

Lebanon's first car is a big swing for the fences with both its styling and the technology that powers it. It's impossible to miss its unique design, which gives the car some ungainly proportions. At certain angles – and if you squint – the car kind of looks like a Porsche Cayman with reworked wings/fenders, though it looks much narrower than the Porsche. A prototype debuted last month.
BusinessThe Verge

Jaguar I-Pace is Google’s first electric Street View car

Google finally has its first all-electric vehicle for capturing Street View. The tech giant and Jaguar Land Rover announced today that they have collaborated to rig up an all-electric I-Pace SUV with the equipment required to capture Street View imagery, and deployed the car in Dublin, Ireland. The I-Pace will...
BicyclesRideApart

The Dispatch Electric Scooter Is Your Modular Delivery Buddy

The electrification of cars and motorcycles not only stands a chance to revolutionize the way we get around. It also opens countless doors for new and sustainable practices in the way we conduct business. The last two years saw the rapid increase in popularity of last-mile delivery and ride-sharing services.
TrafficTelegraph

Dutch hand UK taxpayers £91m to end rail funding row

The Dutch government is paying more than £90m to UK taxpayers to prevent its train company from being booted off Britain's railways. West Midlands Trains, which is majority-owned by Dutch state-backed operator Abellio, has struck a compensation deal with Whitehall officials after ministers axed rail franchising and agreed to shoulder the burden of huge industry losses during Covid.
Carshypebeast.com

Daymak To Produce World's First Crypto-Mining Electric Car

Canadian light electric vehicle (LEV) specialist Daymak has just announced its plans to create the world’s first car that can mine cryptocurrency. The car itself will be the automaker’s upcoming Spiritus model, which will now be equipped with a patent-pending Daymak Nebula infrastructure consisting of both a Nebula Miner and Nebula Wallet. The former will turn the LEV into a blockchain node and allow it to mine cryptocurrencies from Dogecoin and Bitcoin to Ethereum and Cardano while the car is parked, while the latter will then collect, store, and help you transact those cryptocurrencies afterward.
CarsPosted by
GTNationEd

BMW Reveals First All-Electric M Car – The 550HP i4 M50

We’ve been hearing rumours of an all-electric M car from BMW for quite some time, and now the German marque has finally revealed the future of their motorsport division: the i4 M50. The car they revealed has a ‘Frozen’ paint job in Portimao Blue, contrasting against gloss black trim and...