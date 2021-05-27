Royal Mail's first 'all-electric' delivery office in Bristol

June 3, 2021 – Developments in the area of electric vehicles are coming fast and furious. Caterpillar just announced that at this year’s MINExpo, it will show the new Cat R1700 XE LHD electric vehicle for underground mining. With its 15-tonne payload and 24,190-kg lift and tilt breakout, it features a battery electric design that delivers superior productivity in underground applications with the benefits of no engine heat or exhaust emissions. It offers an 18 km/h top speed. Ford recently unveiled its latest all-electric pickup truck, the F-150 Lightning, setting the stage for an interesting fight with biggies like Tesla’s Cybertruck and GMC’s Hummer. Piplsay, a global consumer research platform, conducted a nationwide survey to find out what Americans think of this development. Here are the key insights from more than 27,870 people in the U.S.: