Environment

15 ways to make your home eco-friendly

Fox 59
 4 days ago

We all know the environment is in trouble, but what can we do to help? Luckily, it's easier than ever to switch to eco-friendly products to make your home as kind to the environment as possible, and every little bit helps.

Interior Designccr-mag.com

Some Trendy Ways To Improve Your Home Style

Houses are the extensions of the lifestyle of their owners. How a home gives off a certain vibe, ambiance, or visual impact reflects the intention and a glimpse of a homeowner’s personality. People have different personalities when it comes to their home style. Some emphasize the visual appeal of their homes, while others focus on comfort and functionality. Some strive to create balance and harmony between comfort, functionality, and aesthetics.
EnvironmentTrendHunter.com

Eco-Friendly Recycled Loafers

Sustainable footwear brand Rothy's is venturing into the men's category with a pair of eco-friendly styles, including a Driving Loafer for men that's made with recycled and eco-friendly materials. According to the brand, these new styles fall into a category that came highly requested from customers and the launch was eight years in the making.
ElectronicsTech Times

Tech Upgrades That Make Your Home the Best on the Block

With technology penetrating virtually all aspects of our lives, it has finally come to the home, where various gadgets and devices are popping up everywhere in attempts to give us more convenience and safety. There is also the "cool" factor that technology can deliver. Here are some of the coolest gadgets and additions that you can put in your home.
Interior Designccenterdispatch.com

Ways to Use Brick and Stone to Enhance Your Home

(Family Features) Choosing the right materials is an essential step in planning a home remodel or renovation. Options like brick and stone can add style, comfort and beauty to homes. With a diverse array of colors, textures and sizes to choose from, there are options to suit practically any design...
EnvironmentFashion Gone Rogue

Eco-Friendly Clothing: All You Need to Know

The Race To Becoming Eco-Friendly, Has Become More Competent. No industry today can boast its production without being held responsible for the environmental damage it is causing. This is why every industry is spending lots of money to make their process more eco-friendly. As consumers become more aware of the environmental damage done, they are opting for products that are more eco-friendly.
Environmentfemalefirst.co.uk

Eco-friendly ideas for families to enjoy a cleaner, greener way to wean

If you are growing your own veggie garden, why not take it a step further and start your own compost heap?. Weaning is a real adventure for the family and a key milestone in every baby’s development. As it’s a whole new skill for baby to learn, there’s lots to think about and it can be a messy time! But while you’re getting to grips with this new phase, one thing you don’t need to worry about is eco-guilt – thanks to leading baby brand Nuby. That’s because Nuby has launched a brand new eco-friendly rice husk tableware range to help parents on their weaning journey. The adorable range includes cutlery, a section plate, bowl and beakers, and is made of earth-friendly rice husk material, so as well as being practical and high performing – it’s great for the planet too! To mark the launch, Nuby has teamed up with Female First to offer some cleaner, greener weaning options for families to enjoy together.
Beauty & FashionTrendHunter.com

Sophisticated Eco-Friendly Thermoregulating Duvets

Taking inspiration from the dreamy concept of "cloud nine," the viral, 5-stared Snug Comforter from Sunday Citizen is designed to exceed all your sleeping needs. Made with ethereally soft fabric on the top side and natural bamboo fabric on the skin side, this expertly crafted comforter is ocean-friendly with a breathable filling made from 34 recycled PET bottles.
RetailFurniture Today

GhostBed unveils eco-friendly mattress

PLANTATION, Fla. – Responding to the growing interest from consumers who want to pursue a healthier lifestyle, direct-to-consumer sleep products GhostBed has developed a mattress with certified eco-friendly materials. GhostBed Natural is the company’s first all-natural mattress and features an organic cotton cover and an interior consisting of layers of...
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Eco-Friendly Portable Audio Systems

The House of Marley Bag Of Riddim 2 portable speaker is an eco-friendly piece of hardware for users looking to bring their choice of music with them wherever they go. The speaker comes with a removable bag that is paired with a shoulder strap and a carrying handle, which will enable the unit to be carried just like a small bag. The speaker is crafted with eco-friendly materials including bamboo wood and the brand's signature Rewind fabric, while the battery within is rated to deliver up to 10-hours of playback.
EnvironmentTrendHunter.com

Eco-Friendly Reusable Coffee Cups

In light of the growing climate crisis, Sustainable Overton launched the Overton Cup in a Hampshire village to reduce disposable cup waste. The coffee cup, named after the village of Overton, is made of durable plastic and comes in a range of bright color combinations like pink and light blue or orange and neon green. The strengthened construction allows the Overton Cup to be used and washed repeatedly for hundreds of uses. Consumers can rent an Overton Cup for one to two pounds from many of the local shops and cafes, then return it to any deposit in the village.
Shoppingthezoereport.com

33 Little Touches Under $50 On Amazon That Make Your Home Way Better

When putting together a stylish, organized home, attention to detail is absolutely key. Even the subtlest tweaks — creating more storage, perhaps, or adding a pop of color — can completely transform your personal space. And, unlike more significant home renovations, customizing your surroundings with thoughtful accents and clever organizational products doesn't have to be expensive or hard to implement. Case in point: these 33 little touches make your home way better, and they're all under $50 on Amazon.
LifestyleAllrecipes.com

This Multi-Use Beverage Chiller Is the Quickest Way to Make Iced Coffee at Home

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you've ever taken a sip of a drink only to find that it's not as cool as you'd like, you know how unsatisfying a lukewarm beverage can be. When that drink happens to be your go-to iced coffee in the morning, it's even worse. But Amazon shoppers may have found the secret to creating a perfect iced coffee at home: the HyperChiller Beverage Cooler.
Interior DesignUS News and World Report

Design Choices That Make Your Home Look Cheap

One of the most important goals of a home seller is to sell the property for as much money as the market will bear. To appeal to the widest possible buying audience, sellers and their agents should set the stage: Repairs should be made, and furniture and decor should be edited and staged.
Interior Designfooyoh.com

5 Ways To Prepare Your Home For Summer

With summer approaching in most of the northern hemisphere, it’s that time of year that we begin altering our home ready for outdoor social events and late-evening dinners. In this article, we will take a look at five ways to prepare our homes ready for the summer season!. Outdoor seating.
Manufacturingoptimistdaily.com

These circular eco-friendly companies are inspired by nature

What is good design? Iconic works of architecture and technology, such as Frank Lloyd Wright’s homes or an iPhone might come to mind first, but when it comes down to it, nothing can beat the evolutionary process of nature that has been refined for millennia. In nature, energy and materials...
Environmentinstoremag.com

Bufkor Released a New Eco-Friendly Packaging Line

(PRESS RELEASE) Bufkor have been working for the past few months on changing how it thinks about packaging. And, it’s adopting several new practices to reduce our impact on the planet. Leading up to Earth Day this year it promoted new products and procedures that will leave a more gentle footstep on our planet.
Interior DesignEyewitness News

Creative Ways to Refresh Your Home

If you're dying for a home makover but lacking a big budget, try shopping in your own house! Kara met up with interior designer Kellie Burke to learn how to get a magazine style by refershing what you already have. For more great design ideas visit kellieburke.com.
Interior DesignTelegraph

The 8 labels that will make your home as stylish as your wardrobe

These are the fashion labels leading the way with effortless pieces for an instant upgrade for both your home and wardrobe... Printed skirt, £17.99, Broderie anglaise blouse, £34.99, both H&M. Cotton canvas cushion cover, £2.99, Champagne coupe, £6.99, Metal Shade Wall Light, £49.99, all H&M Home. Why: High street homeware...
Environmentkoamnewsnow.com

Do Eco-Friendly Credit Cards Deliver on Their Promises?

Being environmentally conscious involves a series of choices that add up over time: the reusable water bottle, the public transit commute, the trip to the consignment store instead of the department store. But how we pay for everything we buy has an impact, too. In recent years, eco-friendly credit cards have emerged as a way to make one more thoughtful choice.
EnvironmentPosted by
Forbes

Busy Brand Is Cleaning Up Wipes By Making Them Eco-Friendly

Wipes are a rising problem for the wellbeing of our environment. Research done by Good Housekeeping shows that 90% of the wipes on the market contain plastic, which doesn’t biodegrade but rather ends up in landfills where it breaks down into hundreds of thousands of microplastic pieces, wreaking havoc on our oceans. With 60 billion wipes used annually in the U.S. alone, this plastic waste is a major contributor to pollution. These wipes also frequently have harmful preservatives and are made with questionable manufacturing practices overseas.