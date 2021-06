Although it has more market share, Chrome OS is closer to being the Google OS to rule them all compared to Android. Its ability to run apps from different platforms, including Android, Linux, and even Windows, makes it an all-in-one operating system for nearly every task possible. Of course, not all of those have the same level of stability and support and, in a few weeks, support for running Linux apps will finally be joining Android app support as it moves from beta to stable status.