Violinist’s Epic Video Game Cover Has “Super Mario” Fans Cheering.

Finding some of the best video game music is a great accompaniment to your studying or workouts, and these five cover artists have you covered. Music producer and composer Alex Moukala continues to twist and bend our expectations as he brings banger after banger. His recent funky cover of Hades’ soundtrack brings a groovy beat that makes it impossible to sit still. Whenever he releases a new track, he embraces the original video game tune and brings it to the next level. This month, Moukala brought out a chill lo-fi remix of some of Nier Automata’s most notable songs that you could easily study with. He also analyzes popular video game tunes and makes strange takes on them too with a Mario Kart version of Bloodborne’s “Gehrman, the First Hunter” just as an example.