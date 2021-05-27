Cancel
Violinist’s Epic Video Game Cover Has “Super Mario” Fans Cheering.

By Corinne Sanders
InspireMore
InspireMore
 6 days ago
Teppei Okada of Tokyo, Japan, isn’t your average violinist. He’s talented, of course, but the classic songs he covers are from vintage video games!. The musician and YouTuber was catapulted into online stardom when a video of him playing along to “Super Mario Bros.” blew thousands away. In it, he adds a beautiful twist to the iconic soundtrack, but the most impressive part? He nails all the sound effects as another person plays the game, from jumping to coin collecting — across multiple levels!

