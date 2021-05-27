Cancel
Rutland, VT

David J. Murray

By Editorials
Rutland Herald
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid J. Murray NORTH CLARENDON — The funeral service for David J. Murray, 89, who died May 8, 2021, was held May 12 at Christ the King Church. Officiating was Rev. Msgr. Bernard W. Bourgeois, pastor. William Gower-Johnson was the organist. Olivia Boughton was the vocalist. Bearers were Daniel and Martin Pinkowski, John Paul, Thomas Cook, Alan Jr. and Joshua Ridlon. Burial with military honors followed in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.

www.rutlandherald.com
