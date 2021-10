While there might be portions of our city that are isolated from transit, there are many ways to continue to draw residents toward transit. I’d first like to start off with a message to the youth. Welcome back to school! We are encouraging our school community to leave the car at home and choose to walk/bike/roll to school. This helps teach our children safe walking and biking skills, reduces traffic and air pollution near our schools, and helps children get more physical activity. There will be incentive days on Walk-n-Roll Wednesdays at your local schools. If you need suggested walk/bike routes, then ask your school or a member of the Bicycle Pedestrian Commission for their official map that was created by the Safe Routes to School Task Force.

GILROY, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO