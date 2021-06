ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Christopher Pate, a Rochester man who was assaulted by a police officer during an arrest in 2018 pleaded not guilty to assault charges. Right now, Pate is being held in the Monroe County Jail for separate assault and robbery charges. In that incident, Police say 51-year-old Alicia Saladyga was assaulted and robbed in her hotel room. At the time, she was hospitalized, but her condition worsened and she succumbed to her injuries on April 22.