Weld County, CO

Northern Weld County to be placed under tighter ozone restrictions in EPA reversal

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
rockydailynews.com
 13 days ago

Weld County, COThe Tribune

Weld County offers free well water testing

The Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment wants to remind residents that it provides free water testing every six months. Residents whose main source of drinking water is well water can have it tested for volatile organic compounds for free twice a year. The Weld County lab is...
Boulder, CObizwest.com

Census estimates: Boulder growth slows as families flock to Weld

The latest county-level population estimates show that all four counties that comprise the Northern Front Range grew between the summers of 2019 and 2020. But while Larimer and Boulder counties were hindered by the lack of foreign migration during the pandemic, Weld County continued its growth trajectory because more families are having kids there.
Weld County, COweldgov.com

Laboratory Provides Water Quality Testing for Residential Well Water

Weld County — The Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment’s laboratory supports public health by providing water quality testing services for private wells, water and wastewater treatment facilities, and public water systems. In addition to microbiology and chemistry testing services, the laboratory also provides a free Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) screen for Weld County residents whose main source of drinking water is well water.
Weld County, COThe Tribune

Weld County road construction report for May 12

The following roads are being worked on in Weld County, perhaps impacting your drive in the coming days and weeks:. Weld County Road 66, from Weld 41 to 43: Closed through Thursday for a culvert replacement. Weld 6, from Weld 13 to 19: Closed through May 21 for roadway improvements.
Weld County, COweldgov.com

Youth Ages 12-15 Now Eligible for Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

Weld County — The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will now be available to people ages 12-15 in Weld County following an announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that it expanded the vaccine’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to include adolescents. Until now, only people age 16 and older were eligible to receive a Pfizer vaccine.
Weld County, CO1310kfka.com

Weld County Sanctuary Status

Weld County Commissioners announced their continued support of Second Amendment Rights by reaffirming Weld County’s Second Amendment Sanctuary status, first proclaimed in March of 2019.“Weld County is a Second Amendment Sanctuary County because the Board of Weld County Commissioners honor the Constitution of the United States and the rights of individuals to defend themselves and their families,” said Commissioner Lori Saine.The statement comes on the heels of the 2021 Colorado Legislature considering three more bills that some say aim to severely restrict the constitutional rights of Coloradans to bear arms.
Weld County, COwestminsterwindow.com

Weld County denies Thornton water project application

The Thornton Water Project got dealt another bad hand on May 5, when the Weld County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to deny Thornton’s application to build a water pipeline through 34 miles of unincorporated Weld County. The denial means Thornton is looking up at a second steep hill to...