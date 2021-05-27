Northern Weld County to be placed under tighter ozone restrictions in EPA reversal

Weld County Commissioners announced their continued support of Second Amendment Rights by reaffirming Weld County’s Second Amendment Sanctuary status, first proclaimed in March of 2019.“Weld County is a Second Amendment Sanctuary County because the Board of Weld County Commissioners honor the Constitution of the United States and the rights of individuals to defend themselves and their families,” said Commissioner Lori Saine.The statement comes on the heels of the 2021 Colorado Legislature considering three more bills that some say aim to severely restrict the constitutional rights of Coloradans to bear arms.