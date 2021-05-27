You may want to uninstall Chrome after seeing this update from Microsoft

Android users should check their phones immediately to ensure they don’t have any of these malware-packed apps installed on their devices. The latest attack, discovered by the team at Bitdefender, shows hackers are relying on new methods to try and gain access to devices and all the highly personal data we store on them. Those targeted by these malicious apps could see private text messages and even bank account details sent straight to criminals without ever noticing an attack has taken place. With Google’s Play Store now far more secure it’s getting harder for cyber thieves to sneak malicious software onto this hugely popular marketplace.