AISD Blocks Parent-Funded Posts at Upscale Schools
Beginning this fall, Austin ISD parent-teacher associations will no longer be allowed to fund staff positions at their schools, a decision met with mixed reactions across the broadly diverse urban school district. Some campus communities felt bruised by the district's haphazard communication and speedy timeline for change at their schools, while other stakeholders were incredulous that AISD ever allowed such a practice in the first place.www.austinchronicle.com