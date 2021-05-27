Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

AISD Blocks Parent-Funded Posts at Upscale Schools

By Clara Ence Morse
Austin Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginning this fall, Austin ISD parent-teacher associations will no longer be allowed to fund staff positions at their schools, a decision met with mixed reactions across the broadly diverse urban school district. Some campus communities felt bruised by the district's haphazard communication and speedy timeline for change at their schools, while other stakeholders were incredulous that AISD ever allowed such a practice in the first place.

www.austinchronicle.com
View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Education
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Ward
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isd#Elementary Schools#Community Schools#Public Schools#School Teachers#Private Schools#Free Schools#Doss Elementary#Affluent Central#District 3#Austin Chronicle#Aisd Schools#Aisd Chief#Affluent Schools#Staffing Campuses#Principals#Pta Funding#District Leaders#Equitable Schools#West Austin Ptas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Austin, TXkut.org

Austin ISD Won't Let PTAs Pay For Staff Salaries Anymore

The Austin Independent School District is no longer allowing school PTAs to pay for staff salaries. The district said it's outlawing the practice because it creates inequities between schools with a parent base to raise a lot of money and those without one. Twelve schools are using PTA funds this...
Texas StateNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas House Passes Bill to Allow Homeschool Students in UIL Activities

It is a bill that has come through the Texas Legislature several times. Allowing homeschooled students to participate in UIL activities. Back in 2017, NBC 5 profiled Marin Malone of McKinney, when a similar bill was on the table. She was homeschooled, and played volleyball on a club team, but wanted to play with her public school. She didn’t get to, and her mother, four years later, is hoping kids get the chance.
Austin, TXPosted by
KVUE

First of several virtual meetings held to gather feedback in search for next Austin police chief

AUSTIN, Texas — Monday afternoon was the first of five chances this week for Austinites to tell City of Austin recruiters what they want in their next police chief. Greg Nelson, with the national executive search firm Ralph Andersen & Associates, told community members that this will be an inclusive process and he encouraged candid feedback. He reiterated City Manager Spencer Cronk's message about change being difficult but that, at the same time, it could also bring opportunity.
Travis County, TXPosted by
Carol Lennox

Austin Justice Coalition Calls for City of Austin and Travis County to Use American Rescue Plan to End Homelessness

Homeless tents on sidewalk.Photo by Brandi Ibrao on Unsplash. Austin, Texas and Travis County have been designated to recieve funding from theAmerican Rescue Plan Act, put in place by President Biden. In accepting these funds, both "the City and the County have the opportunity to play a decisive role in addressing Austin's housing crisis and commit funding that will radically reshape our capacity to provide housing and services to those in need," the petition issued by Austin Justice Coalition states.