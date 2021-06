Indiana Senate Democrats argue a boost in the minimum wage is the answer to a shortage of workers. Indiana is one of 20 states which haven’t raised their minimum wage beyond the federal requirement of $7.25 an hour. Gary Senator Eddie Melton (D) introduced a bill this year to more than double it to 15 dollars an hour over five years. That would move Indiana from the nation’s lowest minimum wage to the highest, tied with the District of Columbia, and a dollar above the highest among the 50 states.