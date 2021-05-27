Cancel
Obituaries

Frank L. Buswell Jr.

By Editorials
Rutland Herald
 2021-05-27

Frank L. Buswell Jr. MILTON — Frank Lyman Buswell Jr., 82, passed away May 23, 2021, at Franklin County Rehab Center in St. Albans. Frank was born on Sept. 1, 1938, in Ira, the son of Frank Buswell Sr. and Elizabeth (Rivers) Buswell. He married Theresa Dion on Dec. 27, 1958, in Burlington. Frank was a computer programmer at GE for over 24 years and also worked at IBM and Triad Design Service. However, some may know him as a surveyor, his previous employment. Frank received bachelor degrees from UVM and Johnson State Collage. In Frank's earlier years, he and Theresa traveled nearly all of the 50 states on motorcycle, camping along the way. He most certainly loved cars, including his '81 Corvette. Frank was not a rough and tough kind of person. He loved his family. His grandchildren were his world. He even had his own art gallery, "Old Farm Boy Gallery and Studio." At one point, he even became a self-published author, publishing a book about his life and family, "Then Came a Tender Calm." He cherished the many camping trips to Rutland with his siblings and family, creating memories that cannot be forgotten. He is survived by his spouse, Theresa; his children, Frank (Laura) Buswell of Milton, Sally Gratton of Winooski; his grandchildren, Tyler, Carly, Mark, Michele and Lisa; his great-grandchildren, Ryan, Noah, Dylan, Lydia, Calvin, Max, Mabel, Eli, Ali; his siblings, John Buswell of York, Pennsylvania, Bernard Buswell of Rutland, Priscilla Aines of Rutland, Margaret Holden of Rutland, Betty Rivers of White River Junction; and stepsisters, Jackie Thomas of Rutland and Janine Regula of Castleton. He was predeceased by his father, Frank Buswell Sr.; mother, Elizabeth Buswell; stepmother, Joyce Buswell; and stepbrother, David Buswell. Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021, 9-11 with a funeral service in the funeral home at 11. Burial to follow in Milton Village Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to American Diabetes Association; The Michael J. Fox Foundation; and Franklin County Rehab Center (Patient Enrichment), 110 Fairfax Road, St. Albans, VT 05478. For those who wish, online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.

