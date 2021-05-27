Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Ethanolamine, the molecule that came from space and formed our cells

By Myrtle Frost
theclevelandamerican.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn international and multidisciplinary scientific team led by Victor M. Rivilla, researcher at the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) at the Center for Astrobiology (CAB, CSIC-INTA), has detected in space ethanolamine. It is a molecule that contains four fundamental chemical elements for life: oxygen, carbon, hydrogen and nitrogen. Ethanolamine...

www.theclevelandamerican.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstellar Space#Comets#Cells#Csic#Space Ethanolamine#Primitive Cell Membranes#Prebiotic Molecules#Molecular Clouds#Oxygen#Primitive Earth#Planetary Systems#Phospholipids#Evolution#Meteorite Impacts#Astrobiology#Area#Researcher#Lake Victoria#Africa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Planets
Related
ScienceCosmos

Spotting coral bleaching from space

A world-first space-based coral reef monitoring project has just got off the ground – literally. The Allen Coral Atlas project is now using high-resolution satellites to scan nearly a quarter of a million reefs across the globe – from space – to monitor coral-killing bleaching events in real-time. “The current...
Chemistryarxiv.org

Fixed and partial-node approximations in Slater determinant space for molecules

We present a study of fixed and partial-node approximations in Slater determinant basis sets, using full configuration interaction quantum Monte Carlo (FCIQMC) to perform sampling. Walker annihilation in the FCIQMC method allows partial-node simulations to be performed, relaxing the nodal constraint to converge to the FCI solution. This is applied to ab initio molecular systems, using symmetry-projected Jastrow mean-field wave functions for complete active space (CAS) problems. Convergence and the sign problem within the partial-node approximation are studied, which is shown to eventually be limited in its use due to the large walker populations required. However the fixed-node approximation results in an accurate and practical method. We apply these approaches to various molecular systems and active spaces, including ferrocene and acenes. This also provides a test of symmetry-projected Jastrow mean-field wave functions in variational Monte Carlo (VMC) for a new set of problems. For trans-polyacetylene molecules and acenes we find that the time to perform a constant number of fixed-node FCIQMC iterations scales as O(N^{1.44}) and O(N^{1.75}) respectively, resulting in an efficient method for CAS-based problems that can be applied accurately to problems in large active spaces.
Sciencearxiv.org

Discovery in space of ethanolamine, the simplest phospholipid head group

Víctor M. Rivilla, Izaskun Jiménez-Serra, Jesús Martín-Pintado, Carlos Briones, Lucas F. Rodríguez-Almeida, Fernando Rico-Villas, Belén Tercero, Shaoshan Zeng, Laura Colzi, Pablo de Vicente, Sergio Martín, Miguel A. Requena-Torres. Cell membranes are a key element of life because they keep the genetic material and metabolic machinery together. All present cell membranes...
ScienceFranklin News Post

This just in from outer space

“Hey, Scott, can you update us on the latest outer space news?” said absolutely no one. That’s not going to stop me from this special report called OUTER SPACE NEWS 2021: SPRING EDITION, a look at headlines that are out of this world. First, let’s pour ourselves a big red...
Sciencewearecult.rocks

‘They Came From Beyond Space’

❉ More than a little silly, Milton Subotsky’s sci-fi caper serves as the midpoint in the evolution of British sci-fi…. When a shower of meteorites land in a curious V formation on some Cornish farmland, it’s up to American scientist Dr Curtis Temple (Robert Hutton) to investigate. Well, it would be if his doctor would allow him. You see, Temple has recently been in an automobile crash which has left him with a silver plate in his head. Heading down to Cornwall instead is Temple’s assistant (and also, his lover) Lee Mason (Jennifer Jayne) but, oh dear, she and her whole team only go and get possessed by the alien mental energy existing within the meteorites don’t they? I guess that’s what happens when you send a woman to do a man’s work eh, 1960s patriarchy?
Astronomythesaxon.org

The key molecule at the origin of life found for the first time in space

Heiles Cloud 2, which is part of the Taurus Molecular Cloud (TMC). Grand Mesa Observatory, Colorado (EEUU) / Terry Hancock y Tom Masterson. Is named ethanolamine, it is the key molecule at the origin of life because it contains the four fundamental chemical elements (oxygen, carbon, hydrogen and nitrogen) and an international group of researchers has detected it for the first time in the space.
Astronomyeuroweeklynews.com

Spanish Scientists Discover Pre-Biotic Molecule in Space

A Spanish team of scientists and the National Geographic Institute (IGN) have discovered ethanolamine, one of the components of the molecules that make up cell membranes and a key building block for life, in interstellar space. The appearance of cell membranes represents a fundamental milestone in the origin and early...
Sciencenextbigfuture.com

Creation of Programmable Artificial Tissues from Synthetic Cells

Scientists have created new artificial tissues that mimic some of the complex characteristics and abilities of living tissues, paving the way towards unprecedented advances in medicine, soft-robotics, and micro-engineering. Above – Photograph of a floating mould containing a protocellular material in the shape of a triangle with 1.0 cm sides...
AstronomyESA Blog Navigator

Great Wall of China from space

ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet is spending six months on the International Space Station as part of his second mission "Alpha". In his free time, like many astronauts, he enjoys looking out of the Cupola windows at Earth. This collage of pictures shows the Great Wall of China, but it is hard to see, zoom in an explore to see if you spot it.
Aerospace & DefenseUnion-Recorder

OUR SPACE: Webb’s dress rehearsal

It’s time to check in with the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) — the next big space telescope and a worthy successor to such superstars as Hubble or Spitzer. For the past few years Webb has mostly made headlines for being behind schedule and over budget, but this Fall it will finally launch, using a massive Ariane-5 rocket from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana on October 31.
AstronomyDiscover Mag

First Evidence of Cell Membrane Molecules in Space

(Credit: Kateryna Kon/Shutterstock) The origin of life is one the great unanswered questions in science. One piece of this puzzle is that life started on Earth 4.5 billion years ago, just a few hundred million years after the formation of the Solar System, and involved numerous critical molecular components. How did all these components come to be available so quickly?
AstronomyScience Daily

Turbulence in interstellar gas clouds reveals multi-fractal structures

Astronomers describe the complex structure of the interstellar medium using a new mathematical method. The dispersion of interstellar turbulence in gas clouds before star formation unfolds in a cosmically small space. FULL STORY. In interstellar dust clouds, turbulence must first dissipate before a star can form through gravity. A German-French...
ScienceScience Daily

How is the genome like an open book? New research shows cells' 'library system'

The organization of the human genome relies on physics of different states of matter -- such as liquid and solid -- a team of scientists has discovered. The findings, which reveal how the physical nature of the genome changes as cells transform to serve specific functions, point to new ways to potentially better understand disease and to create improved therapies for cancer and genetic disorders.
Astronomyhitechwiki.com

Hubble telescope immortalizes spiral galaxy 150 million light years away

Designed by NASA and on the verge of retirement, the Hubble Space Telescope, however, has not finished marveling us. His latest observation? The galaxy NGC 5037 located about 150 million light years from Earth. Developed by NASA, the Hubble Space Telescope was launched in 1990 into space. In more than...
ScienceHPCwire

Aachen, Jülich Scientists Demonstrate How Quantum Systems Keep a Memory of their Environment

JÜLICH, Germany, June 2, 2021 — Many quantum devices – electrical, optical or otherwise – respond in a delayed manner to a control pulse. This results in damping effects that occur with a time delay – the systems still show traces of past behaviour. Researchers at RWTH Aachen University and Forschungszentrum Jülich have now shown how this “memory” can be modelled more easily. The results are relevant, among other things, for applications in quantum technology, the development of which is still a challenge due to difficulties in modelling.
ScienceEurekAlert

DNA circuits

The myriad processes occurring in biological cells may seem unbelievably complex at first glance. And yet, in principle, they are merely a logical succession of events, and could even be used to form digital circuits. Researchers have now developed a molecular switching circuit made of DNA, which can be used to mechanically alter gels, depending on the pH. DNA-based switching circuits could have applications in soft robotics, say the researchers in their article in Angewandte Chemie.
Sciencesciencecodex.com

THOR: Driving collaboration in heavy-ion collision research

In the universe's earliest moments, particles existed in an unimaginably hot plasma, whose behaviour was governed by deeply complex webs of interaction between individual particles. Today, researchers can recreate these exotic conditions through high-energy collisions between heavy ions, whose products can tell us much about how hot, strongly-interacting matter behaves. Yet without extensive, highly coordinated collaborations between researchers across many different backgrounds, studies like this simply wouldn't be possible. This Topical Issue of EPJ A draws together a large collection of papers inspired by the theory of hot matter and relativistic heavy-ion collisions (THOR) European Cooperation in Science and Technology (COST) Action. Running between November 2016 and April 2021, THOR has provided a way for over 300 researchers involved in heavy-ion collision analysis to freely exchange their ideas, leading to exciting new advances in the wider field of particle physics.
Astronomylistverse.com

Ten Astonishing New Discoveries About The Cosmos

The universe is a fascinating place – a vast cosmic void home to all kinds of strange and spellbinding things. Black holes. Neutron stars. White dwarfs. The skies are filled with these spectacular oddities. — Day in, day out, astronomers look up at the heavens hoping to catch a glimpse of some new celestial phenomenon. And, now and then, they strike it lucky, spotting an ethereal rarity peeking through the darkness of outer space. This list explores ten cosmic discoveries that are, quite literally, out of this world.
SciencePhys.org

A deep dive into organic carbon distribution in hadal trenches

Hadal trenches are one of the ocean's most extreme and least studied regions. Hadal zones, which begin at depths of around 6,000 meters, were once thought to be "biological deserts," but over time they have been shown to be teeming with life. However, the distribution and source of organic carbon in hadal sediments are still not well understood.