Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NY Jets roster: Early projection of the final 53, and five players with the most to prove

Pocono Record
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLORHAM PARK — This has been an offseason of change for the New York Jets. They got the makeover started in January, when they hired new coach Robert Saleh. And general manager Joe Douglas continued it with aggressive moves to help the team in free agency and the draft. So...

www.poconorecord.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Maye
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Jets#The Jets#American Football#Middle Linebacker#Special Teams#Ny Jets#Vera Tucker#Espn#Northjersey Com#New York Jets#Cornerbacks#Quarterback Zach Wilson#Linebackers#Breakout Star Potential#This Week#Safeties#Athleticism#Much Needed Veteran Depth#Weak Side Linebacker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
JetsCountry

Did the Jets Do Enough to Fix Their Cornerback Problem?

With the NFL Draft now officially in the rearview, most report cards have been kind to the New York Jets. Zach Wilson, Alijah Vera-Tucker and Elijah Moore all in the first 34 picks cemented this team’s future offensively. They filled holes that had plagued New York’s passing attack throughout the 2020 season.
NFLPocono Record

These 6 NY Jets players are now battling for their jobs following NFL Draft

This week feels like a new beginning for the New York Jets, who welcomed their potential franchise quarterback into the building when they selected BYU's Zach Wilson No. 2 overall. But it's also a time of uncertainty for some players who have been prominently featured on the field for the...
Sportsganggreennation.com

Alternate Draft 2021

It’s easy to look back at drafts past and say “Damn! We could have gotten that Pro-Bowler, but instead we got this dope.” Until you go on the clock with the GM and make a decision, you don’t really know how hard it is to pick winners. I should also say, it’s very easy to just make picks and disregard the work that went into the trades to get those picks. All the credit in the world goes to Joe and his team to get those trades in. This experiment will center around the picks made. Going back about 6 or 7 years, I have been making my picks before our GM turns in their cards. I am sure a lot of you do the same. This is a fun long-term experiment. Make those picks, and then follow their progress 3 to 4 years down the line. You start to get a look at what a team drafted by you would actually look like. Did you guys make picks right alongside Joe Douglas? Let’s see how you guys did when you were on the clock. How were my picks compared to Joe’s?
NFLNBC Sports

Jets paid big price to trade up for Alijah Vera-Tucker

After the Jets traded up in the first round to select guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, General Manager Joe Douglas called it a unique opportunity to get a very good prospect. Based on what he paid, he’d better be right. The Jets gave up picks No. 23, 66 and 86 to get...
NFLAsbury Park Press

Are the NY Jets close to a Marcus Maye contract extension? Why Robert Saleh is hopeful

FLORHAM PARK — After the draft, New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas said that signing safety Marcus Maye to a contract extension was a priority. Coach Robert Saleh was asked about the negotiations during rookie minicamp this weekend and echoed that sentiment while adding some optimism about reaching an agreement before the season.
NFLabc7ny.com

Zach Wilson's path to the New York Jets: Inside the NFL's worst-kept secret

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The fascination started last October. New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas received word from one of his scouts that there was a college junior out west he needed to watch. The 2021 NFL draft was six months away, but this was his typical starting point for in-depth tape study on potential prospects. So he punched up the video of the Oct. 16 BYU-Houston game, and it changed the course of the franchise.
NFLganggreennation.com

A Look at Jets Draft Pick Alijah Vera-Tucker

The Jets traded up in the Draft, investing two 3rd round picks in order to secure the services of Alijah Vera-Tucker (who for this article we will refer to as AVT) with the 14th overall pick. This means the Jets felt very secure in AVT’s abilities while at the same time not appreciating other players at the same position in this Draft. The two 3rd round picks are a steep price to pay for the services of a single player so the Jets are counting on their scouting prowess (something they have lacked for at least the last decade) in this pick.
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

New York Jets roster: Winners and losers post-NFL draft

These players on the New York Jets roster had their futures affected significantly by the results of Joe Douglas’ 10-player draft class. Facing a lack of serious competition at the position, Chris Herndon entered the 2020 season with a chance to establish himself as the New York Jets‘ long-term tight end, but he botched that opportunity in grand fashion. Herndon averaged only 17.9 receiving yards per game over 16 appearances while recording five drops and two fumbles.
NFLjetnation.com

Jets Draft Strategy Suggests Marcus may not be in Future Plans

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but Jets GM Joe Douglas has been asked about a starting safety who is looking to get a long-term deal from the team before he hits free agency and Douglas says publicly that he’d like to get said safety locked up long-term. This was the case just over a year ago with the since-traded Jamal Adams and is now playing out with Marcus Maye.
NFLBleacher Report

Grading Every NFL Team's 2021 Undrafted Free-Agent Haul

Just like the NFL draft, the market for this year's wave of undrafted free-agent signings didn't operate as usual. Typically, once the seventh round ends, each team scrambles to sign prospects who either graded as draftable or as priority free agents. A free-for-all ensues, with organizations jockeying to acquire players who have a chance to make their squads.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 best moves by New York Jets in 2021 NFL draft

The New York Jets plainly did not give Sam Darnold the resources he needed to become a quality NFL quarterback. They decided to start fresh under center, but the wisdom of their 2021 NFL draft lay more in the decisions which followed the Zach Wilson pick. Jets NFL draft chess...
NFLlastwordonsports.com

Los Angeles Chargers Roster Projection – Way Too Early Version

We all know who the starter is here. It’s also a pretty fair assumption that Chase Daniel will be the #2 quarterback, as he’s had quite a reliable career as a clipboard holder. He’s one of those guys that if he has to come in relief, he won’t bring you back from a double-digit deficit, but he won’t throw away the game either if you’re up. The only real question mark is Easton Stick, but these days with injuries as prevalent as they are, it can’t hurt to keep a third quarterback around if you have the roster space.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Patriots: Most overrated and underrated player on Pats roster

The New England Patriots made some big swings in the offseason to beef up the roster, signing Jalen Mills to play alongside JC Jackson and Stephon Gilmore while adding Davon Godchaux on the defensive line, Kendrick Bourne at wide receiver, and Jonnu Smith at tight end…just to name a few.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NY Jets: Analyzing how Kenny Yeboah can make the 53-man roster

The NY Jets added quite a few intriguing undrafted free agents this offseason, but perhaps none more intriguing than tight end Kenny Yeboah. Yeboah was projected by most analysts to be a mid-round pick with few expecting him to come off the board any later than the fifth or sixth round. However, he surprisingly went undrafted.