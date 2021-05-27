How to watch the Friends Reunion right now
The Friends Reunion started streaming on HBO Max on Thursday, May 27 at 3 a.m. ET / midnight P.T / 8.02 a.m BST. In the U.K., it's available right now on Now TV. That "break?" It's over. It's time to watch the Friends Reunion online on HBO Max, and catch up with the six New Yorkers who hogged the best couch in Central Perk for years. The special will be a mix of pre-taped scenes where the group is older, and reunion-style content where the cast chats about it all — and we've already ranked the Friends Reunion's 5 best and worst moments for when you're done.www.tomsguide.com