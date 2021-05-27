Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

How to watch the Friends Reunion right now

By Henry T. Casey
Posted by 
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 21 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Friends Reunion started streaming on HBO Max on Thursday, May 27 at 3 a.m. ET / midnight P.T / 8.02 a.m BST. In the U.K., it's available right now on Now TV. That "break?" It's over. It's time to watch the Friends Reunion online on HBO Max, and catch up with the six New Yorkers who hogged the best couch in Central Perk for years. The special will be a mix of pre-taped scenes where the group is older, and reunion-style content where the cast chats about it all — and we've already ranked the Friends Reunion's 5 best and worst moments for when you're done.

www.tomsguide.com
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
409K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Think of us as your geeky friend who's always on call. From smartphones to cord-cutting to video games, we've got your tech needs covered.

 https://www.tomsguide.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Selleck
Person
Malala Yousafzai
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Christina Pickles
Person
Larry Hankin
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
Reese Witherspoon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Roku Tv#Fire Tv#New Yorkers#The Friends Reunion#Hbo#Iphone#Android Tv#Chromecast#Playstation 4#Game Of Thrones#American Pickle#Canada Good#Crave
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
Apple
News Break
Samsung
News Break
ROKU
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV Seriesnewschant.com

‘Friends’ Cast Share Behind-the-Scenes ‘Reunion’ Special

The actual reunion! While followers have been thrilled to see Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc collectively once more on HBO Max’s Friends: The Reunion, it was the actors themselves who have been much more excited. “It was a sucker punch in the...
TV SeriesHillingdon Times

Friends: The Reunion breaks Sky One viewing record

The Friends reunion special has become Sky One’s most-watched show, it has been confirmed. Some 5.3 million viewers tuned in to watch David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry reunite on screen for the first time since the show ended its celebrated 10-year run in 2004.
TV & VideosWTKR

Act 3 Podcast: The "Friends" Reunion and "Army of the Dead

It's Monday, time for the Act 3 podcast! The guys are tackling two big topics this week. First up is the "Friends" reunion which has been pulling in huge numbers for HBO Max. Chandler is a big dan of "Friends" and Steven not quite as big. So how do they think it turned out, and which cast member is the most entertaining during the nearly 2 hour runtime? If that isn't enough, they are also talking about Zack Synder's new film, "Army of the Dead" now streaming on Netflix. Snyder kicked off his directing career in the zombie genre and is now making his return. Is this an instant classic or just another zombie movie in an already over saturated landscape of zombie media? Plus, we have news about the Mission Impossible 7 production and Sony's next move in their Spider-Man based Marvel universe.
MusicHelloGiggles

LOL, Lisa Kudrow Had to Google How to Play “Smelly Cat” Before the ‘Friends’ Reunion

When Lisa Kudrow learned she'd be singing her iconic Phoebe Buffay song "Smelly Cat" with Lady Gaga during the May 27th HBO Max Friends: The Reunion special, she was really excited and also "really nervous." Kudrow told Ellen DeGeneres in her June 4th appearance on her show that when she finally began to prepare for the performance, she actually had to relearn how to play "Smelly Cat" on the guitar—thankfully, Google exists.
TV & Videosnetflixlife.com

50 best Netflix movies to watch right now

Starring Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Lili Taylor, Ron Livingston. If you’re looking for a good supernatural horror movie to watch on Netflix for Halloween, or just in general, The Conjuring is the movie for you. In the film, Farmiga and Wilson star as paranormal investigators, Lorraine and Ed Warren. They...
Moviesfilmdaily.co

These new releases are streaming right now: Watch them tonight

We’ve trudged through winter & spring, and June is finally upon us. A new month means new content, as the streaming giants rack up the latest releases to hook subscribers & newcomers alike. Furthermore, summer blockbusters are getting ahead of the curve and dropping to streaming already in early June.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Friends Reunion: How One Of The Special's Most Emotional Moments Was Nearly Ruined

Light spoilers for anyone who hasn't yet watched the Friends: The Reunion, so be warned!. For Friends fanatics who waited more than 15 years to see the cast back together again to talk about the good ol' days, HBO Max's recently released reunion special was tailor-made to hit all the pleasure points. From the too-quick cameos of returning faves like Maggie Wheeler to the 2.0 version of the trivia contest from "The One with the Embryos," it was largely the purest of delights. It all started off with some emotionally poignant notes featuring the cast members arriving at the immaculately crafted studio sets, but it turns out that opening came close to getting ruined before it started.
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Friends: The Reunion Director Addresses 'Lack of Diversity' Criticism

Friends: The Reunion sparked some criticism over its "lack of diversity," and director Ben Winston has responded to the backlash. Last month, the reunion special premiered on HBO Max, featuring all six of the show's original stars along with a variety of special guests. Though many fans enjoyed the reunion, there were some critics who questioned why Black actors who guest starred on Friends weren't included, concluding that the special was not diverse enough.
TV & VideosHuffingtonPost

'Friends' Reunion Director Reveals How Set Blunder Nearly Ruined Emotional Open

“Friends: The Reunion” director Ben Winston has revealed how the show’s emotional opening sequence was nearly ruined by a production blunder. In an interview with The Times, Winston explained how he wanted the six actors’ first meeting for the special to take place on the original soundstage at the Warner Bros studios in California.
Movieskiss951.com

You Can Watch The First 8 Minutes Of ‘In The Heights’ Online Right Now

Why watch a trailer when you could watch the first eight minutes of a feature film? That’s exactly what Warner Bros. Pictures did! In The Heights is in theaters and streaming exclusively on HBO Max starting on Thursday, June 10th but they also released the first eight minutes of the movie on their YouTube channel.
TV ShowsETOnline.com

'Keeping Up With the Kardashians': How to Watch the Reunion Special

20 seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians have come to a close, but the family will be looking back on it all one more time during a two-night reunion special. The series finale for the long-running reality show aired on June 10 on E!, and the reunion will put an official close on KUWTK as the Kardashians/Jenners prepare to make the jump to Hulu for a new show in the works.
TV Seriesnewsradioklbj.com

Apple TV+ releases teaser trailer for Season 2 of “The Morning Show”

Apple TV+ has revealed the teaser trailer for Season 2 of “The Morning Show.” The Morning Show‘s first season ended with Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) going rogue on air to call out their show’s toxic work environment. The teaser gives a peek at the fallout...
Moviesdigitalspy.com

In the Heights' joyous opening sequence is available to watch right now

Forget Hamilton, because In the Heights is available to watch right now. Well, the first eight minutes of it, at least. Ahead of its release in cinemas later this month, the big-screen adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical has dropped its joyous opening sequence, introducing the audience to Anthony Ramos' Usnavi de la Vega.
TV Series12tomatoes.com

Not All the Rumors About Friends Are True

The hit TV show, Friends, was launched in 1994 and over the course of the decade that followed fans of the show grew to love the 6 quirky main characters. The show’s successes largely came down to the incredible chemistry of cast members Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, and Jennifer Anniston. Any fan of the show can tell you just how incredible it is to see them on the screen together. We can imagine them cracking each other up to no end and if you look closely you can even see this in some of the episodes. However, the producers didn’t show those bloopers during the end credits like some programs of the era did. Now you can see some of these outtakes and also find out which rumors about the show are and aren’t true.
TV SeriesMacdaily News

Apple TV+ debuts first look at season two ‘Truth Be Told,” starring Octavia Spencer and Kate Hudson

Apple TV+ today released the premiere date and teaser trailer for the second season of the NAACP Image Award-winning drama “Truth Be Told,” from acclaimed writer, showrunner and executive producer Nichelle Tramble Spellman. Starring and executive produced by Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer, the new season of the anthology drama also stars Academy Award nominee Kate Hudson in her first lead role in a television series. The series, which provides a glimpse into America’s obsession with true crime podcasts, will return with a global debut on Friday, August 20, 2021 with the first episode, followed by new episodes weekly every Friday.
TV ShowsPosted by
Primetimer

WATCH: The Friends Cast Joins James Corden for Golf Cart Karaoke

James Corden's Carpool Karaoke segment got an update last night when The Late Late Show host joined the entire Friends cast for a golf cart ride around the Warner Bros. lot. The segment, filmed while Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry were shooting HBO Max's Friends reunion, featured quite a few surprises, including a rendition of the sitcom's iconic theme song.