The most populous county in Washington state has become the first in the nation to ban government use of facial recognition software. King County, which comprises the greater Seattle area and is home to some 2.3 million people, announced Tuesday that a proposal to ban government agencies use of facial recognition software had been approved by a vote of 9-0. "The use of facial recognition technology by government agencies poses distinct threats to our residents, including potential misidentification, bias, and the erosion of our civil liberties," council member Jeanne Kohl-Welles, the legislation's primary sponsor, said in a statement. "The use or misuse of these technologies has potentially devastating consequences which the new ordinance will help to prevent."