Socorro County, NM

County maintains turquoise, 50 percent vaccinated

By John Larson, El Defensor Chieftain
El Defensor Chieftain
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs positive cases decrease and vaccinations increase, Socorro County is maintaining its turquoise risk status. While the state continues to see around 200 new cases per day – measurably higher that of June last year – Socorro County reports no more than one or two per day and often zero. Over the last two week period, May 4 through May 17, Socorro has maintained an average positivity rate of 0.35 percent tested. Socorro’s vaccination rate over the last two week period is 51.8 percent.

