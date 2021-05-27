County maintains turquoise, 50 percent vaccinated
As positive cases decrease and vaccinations increase, Socorro County is maintaining its turquoise risk status. While the state continues to see around 200 new cases per day – measurably higher that of June last year – Socorro County reports no more than one or two per day and often zero. Over the last two week period, May 4 through May 17, Socorro has maintained an average positivity rate of 0.35 percent tested. Socorro’s vaccination rate over the last two week period is 51.8 percent.dchieftain.com