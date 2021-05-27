Law and Order: Sheriff’s blotter

The following items were taken from reports at the Socorro County Sheriff’s office. A deputy was dispatched at 2:30 p.m. to Pilar in reference to a juvenile fighting with foster parents. The victim said her foster child was fighting with her and had a piece of glass and was cutting herself with it. Her husband had to hold down the child while she forced the glass out of the child’s hand. The minor had numerous superficial cuts on both arms; around the wrist and forearm area. The minor was calmed down and was taken into custody by CYFD.