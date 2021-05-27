Cancel
Spokane, WA

The raging waters of the Spokane River Falls and its ancient gorge bring past, present and future together at the new Riverfront Park

By Ted S. McGregor Jr.
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you visit the Spokane River Falls about now, with the spring runoff creating its roar, throwing mist off the basalt cliffs, you can feel the entire history of this place. Falling water creates great fishing, which is why local tribes gathered in the vicinity for generations. It can also power a mill, which is why pioneers settled here. Later, and continuing to this day, it powers the electricity that helps run our city.

