Piczle Cells announced for Nintendo Switch, out on June 10th worldwide

Soar through the skies aboard a majestic warbird, explore a stunning oceanic world and engage in epic aerial dogfights in the air combat game, The Falconeer: Warrior Edition, coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch on August 5, 2021. Check out the announcement trailer for the game for a look at the world, combat, and more. Take on the role of Falconeer, a powerful airborne warrior traversing a vast oceanic world torn apart by generations of poisonous decisions and dissent. Throughout multiple campaigns, you will experience life from many different perspectives and loyalties as you embark on a journey of discovery, and solve the mystery of the Ursee, its people and history. The Falconeer: Warrior Edition includes the fully updated game along with The Hunter DLC which adds a new player class and more, as well as the Edge of the World DLC which features additional side quests, new locations and 2 new playable classes with unique mounts.