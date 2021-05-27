Piczle Cells announced for Nintendo Switch, out on June 10th worldwide
Are you a fan of nonogram puzzles? Are you eagerly awaiting the next entry in the Piczle series? If yes, Score Studios have some good and bad news for you. The good news: the next game is indeed being worked on as you’re reading this. The bad news: it’s apparently going to take a little while before it’s ready for release. But fret not: the developers are working on a series of smaller games to tide you over in the mean time. First: Piczle Cells!www.perfectly-nintendo.com