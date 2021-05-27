Cancel
Wheeling, WV

5.26.21 Highlights: Nailers win 1,000th game in Wheeling

By WTOV Sports
WTOV 9
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Courtesy/Wheeling Nailers) The Wheeling Nailers made history on Wednesday night at WesBanco Arena. The team, which is getting ready to celebrate its 30th season in the fall, had a big celebration, as it earned their 1,000th victory in Wheeling. Tim Doherty led the offensive attack with a pair of goals,...

