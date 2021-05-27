5.26.21 Highlights: Nailers win 1,000th game in Wheeling

WHEELING — The Wheeling Nailers played over two periods of hockey down three players on Sunday afternoon, as they played host to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at WesBanco Arena. Wheeling got goals from Patrick Watling, Tim Doherty, and Joshua Winquist, but Greenville’s line proved to be too much, led by Frank DiChiara’s four points, as the Swamp Rabbits were victorious, 6-3. Greenville opened up the scoring right away at the 17-second mark of play. Frank Hora intercepted a pass on the right side, and proceeded to fire a shot, which got tipped into the net by Graham Knott. The Nailers came back to tie the game at 7:46. Winquist dropped a pass off to Watling, who bowled his way into the slot, before ripping a wrist shot into the left side of the cage. The score stayed tied until the final three minutes of the stanza, when the Swamp Rabbits wore down Wheeling’s penalty killers and turned on the red light twice. Liam Pecararo jammed in a wraparound with 2:28 remaining, then Ben Finkelstein had enough mustard on his point shot to find the twine for what turned out to be an even strength strike, less than a second after a penalty had expired.