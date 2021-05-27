Vitalik Buterin speaks: What lies in the future of Ethereum?

Ethereum — the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value — has seen explosive growth of more than 1,000% over the past year. The Ethereum ecosystem has flourished with the vast majority of decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols and stablecoins operating on it, and the total value locked in DeFi protocols now exceeds US$60 billion. Alongside Ethereum’s massive growth, high transaction fees and scalability issues have plagued the blockchain as it struggles to keep up with demand.