Chrysanthemums and coffee grinders
Last week I had the opportunity to interview Cissy Reynolds, who just celebrated her 100th birthday. . One detail I loved, but couldn’t seem to work into the story is that every two weeks Reynolds’ daughter, who is herself in her 80s, buys her a bouquet of chrysanthemums. Reynolds told me that she always uses the plant food the flowers come with. While the blooms start small, by the end of the week they are gigantic. During our interview, it became clear that while Reynolds has been isolated during the pandemic, her family cherishes her, and she cherishes them.dchieftain.com