Pendt Harland, the heroine of E.K. Johnston’s new YA novel Aetherbound, has been in a terrible situation since before she knew enough to recognize her home for what it is: a cage. Growing up on the Harland, a spaceship crewed by her magic-wielding family, Pendt learns at five that she’s a waste of oxygen. She can’t use magic the way her captain needs her to; she can’t locate where they are in the vastness of space, or manipulate electricity.