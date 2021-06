This month’s exhibition at American Folk Art & Framing (AFA), WATER, gathers the work of artists who have all treated water—its beauty, power and ubiquity, as well as the life supported in bodies of water—as a subject for their art. “I delight in finding the common themes in our artists’ work, and all the different angles from which they view their lives—and in finding a common theme emerging from their hearts,” says gallery owner Betsey-Rose Weiss. “This is so much more inspired than asking an artist to paint to a theme.” The show also marks the 20th anniversary of Asheville’s gallery showcasing contemporary southern folk art and North Carolina wood-fired pottery, and providing custom framing for any artwork.