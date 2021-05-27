Daily news (May 27): Samurai Warriors 5 / Among Us

Many fans of the Pokémon franchise have not been happy with the creative and aesthetic direction of the latest mainline entries. Pokémon Sword and Shield has been routinely criticized for its bland environments, often lackluster animations, and numerous technical shortcomings. It is hard to fault Game Freak entirely for these issues due to the circumstances behind the games’ development, but it is nonetheless understandable for fans to be disappointed that the titles fall short of their full potential. Interestingly, however, fans have found that Bandai Namco’s recent Pokémon spinoffs have been at least partially filling the void left by Sword and Shield. Unlike those games, both Pokkén Tournament and New Pokémon Snap are brimming with polish, boasting lovingly-detailed worlds as well as animations that lend a great deal of personality and charm to the Pokémon proper. The solid direction of these titles raises the question of how a Bandai Namco-developed mainline Pokémon installment would turn out, and although this scenario is unlikely to occur at any point in the near future, it is worth considering whether the company would hypothetically be able to address some of the issues that have been plaguing the series.