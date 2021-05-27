Cancel
Daily news (May 27): Samurai Warriors 5 / Among Us

By Lite_Agent
perfectly-nintendo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s Daily news: latest livestream for Samurai Warriors 5, but also…. Koei-Tecmo have announced that the latest livestream for Samurai Warriors 5 will take place later today, at the following time:. Europe: 2PM. UK: 1PM. North America (ET): 8AM. North America (PT): 5AM. Japan: 9PM. Here’s the livestream:. Samurai Warriors...

www.perfectly-nintendo.com
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Otome Games news (May 20): Angelique Luminarise / Kimi wa Yukisama ni Koi Negau

Today’s Otome Games news: demo version for Angelique Luminarise, but also…. Heads up for players interested in Angelique Luminarise: a demo version is now available in Japan. It allows you to play through the first 21 days, so that you can check out the various gameplay mechanics, meet the many characters, discover the game’s world, and more. Even better: if the demo convinces you to get the full game, you will be able to transfer your save data to keep playing where you left off!
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Hairpin turn for Samurai Warriors 5

Any player who has the Playstation 2 18 years ago inevitably knew the saga samurai warriors from Koei Tecmo. It is now back on Playstation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC on July 27, 2021. For the occasion, discover the interview with the producer Hisashi Koinuma performed by our colleagues from Playstation blog.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Samurai Warriors 5 Reason for a major overhaul was to rewrite the first title

Koei Tecmo Game Producer Hisashi Koinuma recently shared some interesting details about the upcoming game Samurai Warriors 5, especially the reason for the big change. Koinuma recently revealed in an interview that the biggest reason for them to change the visuals for this new iteration is because they wanted to “rewrite the first title.” This led them to the decision to really re-imagine everything in the series. What does this mean? It would, of course, include the story, the action system, the characters, and the art and visual style.
Video Gamesbitchute.com

Armored Warriors (1994, Arcade)

Armored Warriors (known in Japan as Powered Gear - Strategic Variant Armor Equipment) is a beat'em up by Capcom which was only released in the arcades. The story takes place in the year 2281, where Earth and the alien planet Raia have finally co…
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Samurai Warriors 5 adding 10 playable supporting characters

We’ve known for a while that the base roster of Samurai Warriors 5 would be 27 characters, both new and returning. Turns out that number isn’t quite correct, as 10 other characters will be playable at launch, but they won’t be quite as fleshed out as that original batch. These...
Video Gamesegmnow.com

10 more characters join Samurai Warriors 5’s roster

Koei Tecmo has announced the addition of 10 more playable characters to Samurai Warriors 5’s launch roster. These 10 new characters were all previously non-playable support characters and include Nobuyuki Oda, the younger brother of Nobunaga, and Motonari Mōri’s grandson, Terumoto Mōri. Due to these characters being part of the supporting cast, the publisher warns that they may not have access to a unique “Power Attack.”
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Samurai Warriors 5 Gets Final Trailer Ahead of Release - News

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Omega Force have released the final trailer for Samurai Warriors 5 ahead of its launch this summer. A new Samurai Warriors begins. After a seven-year wait, a new instalment in the tactical action series Samurai Warriors is finally here!. With this title, the historical period...
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

UK charts: Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster enters at No.13

The latest physical UK video game software charts are now in courtesy of GfK and a number of discounts for certain titles last week has seen previous chart toppers return to the top ten. The long-awaited Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster for the Nintendo Switch entered the charts this week at No.13 and Games Industry reports that 55% of sales were on Nintendo Switch and 45% were on the PlayStation 4. Here is the GfK Top Ten for the week ending 29th May, 2021:
Video GamesSiliconera

Blue Protocol Opening Teaser Features L’Arc~en~Ciel’s “Mirai”

Bandai Namco released a short teaser video for the opening of Blue Protocol. The opening of the upcoming MMORPG will be performed by Japanese rock group L’Arc~en~Ciel. The title for the song is “Mirai.” A full version of the song has yet to be released. However, a thirty second video is now available to listen to offer an idea of how it sounds. [Thanks, Game Watch!]
Video GamesSiliconera

Samurai Warriors 5 Final Trailer Showcases Musou Frenzy Attacks

Koei Tecmo has uploaded the final Samurai Warriors 5 trailer to its official YouTube channel, which features a showcase of the new Musou Frenzy Attacks set to a song by a Japanese group. This new Samurai Warriors 5 trailer puts a precedence on the new visual style this entry in the series has. Additionally, viewers can get a look at some of the exciting finishers they will have at their disposal. [Thanks, ryokutya2089!]
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Crysis Remastered Trilogy announced for Nintendo Switch, out this Fall in Europe and North America

Last year, Crytek released Crysis Remastered on Nintendo Switch. It looks like it was a success, because they have decided that the remaining two games in the trilogy would also get the remaster treatment! This Fall, the Crysis Remastered Trilogy will be released on Nintendo Switch in Europe and North America, and will offer a remaster of the Single Player modes of all three games (no multiplayer, sadly).
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Nintendo Switch has ‘topped 20 million sales’ in Japan

Nintendo Switch sales have reportedly exceeded 20 million units in Japan. According to data published by Famitsu, Switch reached the sales milestone on June 2, approximately four years and three months (222 weeks) after its launch on March 3, 2017. 20,018,278 Switch units have been sold in Japan to be...
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

What Bandai Namco Can Bring to Main Series Pokémon

Many fans of the Pokémon franchise have not been happy with the creative and aesthetic direction of the latest mainline entries. Pokémon Sword and Shield has been routinely criticized for its bland environments, often lackluster animations, and numerous technical shortcomings. It is hard to fault Game Freak entirely for these issues due to the circumstances behind the games’ development, but it is nonetheless understandable for fans to be disappointed that the titles fall short of their full potential. Interestingly, however, fans have found that Bandai Namco’s recent Pokémon spinoffs have been at least partially filling the void left by Sword and Shield. Unlike those games, both Pokkén Tournament and New Pokémon Snap are brimming with polish, boasting lovingly-detailed worlds as well as animations that lend a great deal of personality and charm to the Pokémon proper. The solid direction of these titles raises the question of how a Bandai Namco-developed mainline Pokémon installment would turn out, and although this scenario is unlikely to occur at any point in the near future, it is worth considering whether the company would hypothetically be able to address some of the issues that have been plaguing the series.
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Nintendo: Nintendo Direct E3 2021 + Treehouse Live E3 2021 announced for June 15th

With less than two weeks to go until the event kicks off, Nintendo have finally revealed their plans for E3 2021. Last year, E3 was cancelled altogether, and Nintendo didn’t do anything special to replace it. This year, the entire show is digital, but that doesn’t change much for Nintendo as they have foregone a live conference for nearly a decade now.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Atelier Ryza and Atelier Ryza 2 free costumes available today

Koei Tecmo has announced that the free downloadable content costumes are now available now for owners of Atelier Ryza and Atelier Ryza 2. The costumes are part of the celebratory events happening at development studio Gust and publisher Koei Tecmo, as they recently announced that they have shipped an impressive one million units. Atelier Ryaza, and the improved sequel Atelier Ryza 2, are both available now via the Nintendo Switch eShop.
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Samurai Warriors 5: final trailer, offline split-screen confirmed, footage, and lots of screenshots

With just three weeks left until release in Japan, Koei-Tecmo have revealed the “final” trailer for Samurai Warriors 5:. SAMURAI WARRIORS 5 marks a fresh re-imagining of the franchise, including an all-new storyline, as well as revamped character designs and a stylish new visual presentation. Check out the exhilarating Warriors gameplay in action in this brand-new trailer featuring music from EXILE!
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Samurai Warriors 5 preview — Did you get a haircut?

Omega Force doesn’t have the best track record for its sequels. As such, I’ve been simultaneously excited for and worried about Samurai Warriors 5. Relax, the devs didn’t repeat the mistakes made with Dynasty Warriors 9. There’s no bland, pointless open world or needless combat adjustments. If anything, it’s mostly similar to the previous game in the series. Samurai Warriors 5 releases on consoles later this month, and it will come to PC at the end of July. Surprisingly, I was able to dive in and see what it has on offer ahead of time. So far, I’m impressed by some things, and puzzled by others. But that’s almost always the case with Omega Force games, isn’t it?
Video GamesGematsu

Demon Gaze EXTRA teaser trailer, screenshots

Publisher Kadokawa Games and developer Cattle Call have opened the official website and released the first screenshots and teaser trailer for Demon Gaze EXTRA, the newly announced enhanced version of the Experience-developed dungeon RPG for PlayStation 4 and Switch. First-print copies of the 7,480 yen standard edition in Japan include...