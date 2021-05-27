Cancel
Mike Brown's Harlequins career is over as appeal fails

By Fracture Media Syndicate
rugbypass.com
 7 days ago

The Harlequins career of Mike Brown is over after the ex-England full-back failed in his appeal to get a reduction in the six-match ban he was given for a red-carded stamp earlier this month. Brown was sent off against Wasps on May 9 for landing his boot on the head of Tommy Taylor and the suspension he was given ended his 17-year stay at Quins as the club had only a maximum of six games remaining in their season if they went all the way to the Gallagher Premiership final.

