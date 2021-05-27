Cancel
Richmond, VA

Thursday Forecast: Hot and dry with rain coming soon

By Andrew Freiden
NBC12
 7 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After another hot day, the pattern shifts tomorrow into the weekend. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 80s. FRIDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely, especially during the afternoon and evening. Marginal risk for an isolated strong storm across our area. Rain amounts of 1/2 to 1″ expected. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 80%)

www.nbc12.com
Richmond, VA
